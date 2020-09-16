The islanders in ‘Love Island’ have returned to the main villa, following their brief stint at Casa Amor. But the repercussions of the actions during the short stay continue to plague the couples. In the 21st episode that landed this Tuesday, we see several of the stars second-guessing their decisions. What’s more? Deceit and lies have crept up between the pairs as well. Find out the details in our recap section. If you want some insights into the next part, here is our detailed preview of the 22nd episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 22 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 22 will premiere on September 17, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday features a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 22 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 21 Recap

“It’s official: Jalen and Mackenzie are over before ever really getting started, which is moderately fine for the big-eyed blonde because she’s experiencing dumper’s remorse about Connor. If only he wasn’t interested in taking his friendship with Moira to the next level” — this is the official synopsis of episode 20, as outlined by CBS.

Season 2 Episode 21 Mackenzie Dipman second-guessing her decision of recoupling with Jalen Noble. Following the return of her ex Connor Trott from Casa Amor, she is a bit confused. In the 20th episode, we thought that Mackenzie and Connor have reached closure. But now, multiple close chats and texts between the two are complicating things. On the other hand, Jalen, who is not happy with Mackenzie’s behavior, is seen exploring other options.

After Cely Vazquez recouples with John Middlebrooks, she is quite happy to be back with her beau. However, Johnny, who had been involved with Mercades in Casa Amor, had earlier stated that he would confess everything before Cely. But now, he is not in the mood to divulge anything. Following the recoupling, he does mention a few details about his fling with Mercades, he does not reveal the entire story. Even the guys at the villa are tight-lipped as well.

The next episode will see three new guys entering the villa. Will any of them pursue Cely? Will she finally learn the truth? Only time will tell.

