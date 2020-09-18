Yet another episode of ‘Love Island’ and another round of Recouplings. The 22nd episode of the spicy reality drama brings in some shocking reveals. And not to mention, we have four eliminations! Four unlucky islanders are asked to pack their bags. And there is also a batch of fresh arrivals. Find out the details in our recap section. Now, if you want some insights into the next part, here is our detailed preview of the 23rd episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 23 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 23 will premiere on September 18, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday features a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 23 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 22 Recap

“An unexpected visit from Arielle sends four Islanders packing, which leaves just enough room in the Villa for three new boys to sneak in! For Kierstan, this hunky trio offers multiple reasons to get over Carrington, but Johnny isn’t quite as enthused – especially when someone makes a play for Cely” — this is the official synopsis of episode 22, as outlined by CBS.

Season 2 Episode 22 sees four eliminations — Aaron Owen, Jalen Noble, Mackenzie Dipman, and Sher Suarez. After Moira Tumas and Connor Trott are voted as one of the top favorite couples, alongside Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks; Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew; and Kierstan Saulter and Calvin Cobb, the rest of the couples are at risk. The pairs at risk are Mackenzie Dipman and Aaron Owen; Jalen Noble and Sher Suarez; and Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel.

The safe couples are asked to vote for the pair they would like to stay back in the villa. The guys are asked to choose a girl and vice verse. Finally, the men go for Laurel and the women pick Carrington, which results in Mackenzie being eliminated. Next, we have three new entries – a trio of all-men islanders. Two of them are immediately taken by Cely Vazquez. Noah and Bennie express that they are attracted to the girl, who is currently paired with Johnny Middlebrooks. When the fresh arrivals are given an option to pick a girl to go on a date with, Bennie chooses Cely. Cely is totally impressed with Bennie’s bold gesture. They have a fab brunch date.

