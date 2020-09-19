Yet another episode of ‘Love Island’ dropped this Friday and we see how the activities of the islanders in Casa Amor are taking a toll on their lives in the main villa. Especially, Cely and Johnny’s relationship hits a major roadblock when she finally learns about her beau’s activities with Mercades. On the other hand, Kierstan, after having separated from Calvin, has her eyes on new guy Bennet. Find out the details in our recap section. Now, if you want some insights into the next part, here is our detailed preview of the 24th episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 24 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 24 will premiere on September 19, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday features a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 24 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 23 Recap

“The curse of Casa Amor continues to haunt the Islanders, especially Johnny and Cely, whose relationship is worse for wear after more than a few punches to the gut. Meanwhile, after knocking Calvin out of contention, Kierstan explores her connection with new boy Bennett” — This is the official synopsis of episode 23, as outlined by CBS.

Season 2 Episode 23 sees Cely Vazquez finally finding out the truth about Johnny Middlebrooks and his fling with Mercades Schell. After learning this, Cely is confused and angry. In a game of “sucker punch”, where tweets from fans are read out to the islanders, one fan asks who is going, to tell the truth about Johnny’s activities in Casa Amor. Cely is obviously upset after hearing this. When confronted, Johnny tells before everyone that he had told Cely everything. What he does not admit, however, is the fact that he had presented a watered-down version.

Cely is not convinced and goes around asking everyone about Johnny. At first, she speaks to Caleb who replies that he thinks Johnny had sex with Mercades. Cely then asks Noah and he divulges everything. He explains how Mercades had licked the cream off Johnny’s chest and even adds that the two had engaged in some activities within the sheets. Cely is deeply hurt. When Cely vents out her frustration before Justine, the latter asks her to move on from Johnny.

Read More: Kierstan Saulter From Love Island: Everything We Know