‘Love Island USA’ Season 2’s 25th episode, that aired this Sunday, features another round of recouplings. And we have another bunch of eliminations. While some of the dumped stars had seen it coming, a couple of them receive some major shockers. In short, this weekend’s recouplings managed to leave us speechless. You can find out the details in our recap section. Now, if you are already done with episode 25, you might want some insights into the next part. Well, here is our detailed preview of the 26th episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 26 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 26 will premiere on September 21, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday features a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 26 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 25 Recap

“Cely and Johnny continue to run in circles about Casa Amor, while Laurel starts to doubt whether Carrington is the right boy for her. Then, Connor lets Moira down gently, which is encouraging for Calvin who sees this as an opportunity to double the friend zone’s current population. (Re: It’s just Calvin)” — this is the official synopsis of episode 25, as outlined by CBS.

The 25th episode has another set of eliminations — Aaron, Jalen, Mackenzie, and Sher. Connor Trott, on the other hand, is indecisive about his relationship with Moira Tumas. With three new boys in the villa, Moira tries to form a connection with them. This is when he realizes that he should never have let go of Mackenzie. Connor even reveals before Moira that they should just stay friends since he still is not over Mackenzie. Moira is devastated after hearing this and now she needs to decide if she should pick Calvin or Connor in the next recoupling.

Cely Vazquez is still in shock after finding out about Johnny Middlebrooks’ infidelity at Casa Amor. However, in spite of moving on, she talks to Johnny and explains that he should be more serious about their relationship. She next meets up with Bennie and tells him that he is a wonderful guy. But Cely also ends the conversation by apologizing to him for dragging him in the drama between her and Johnny.

Read More: Kierstan Saulter From Love Island: Everything We Know