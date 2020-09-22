Episode 26 of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 2 brings forth yet another round of dramatic recouplings. And we have two fresh eliminations. After the shocking dumpings, the islanders meet a couple of new girls, entering the villa. They also participate in a steamy challenge. You can find out the details in our recap section. Now, if you are already done with episode 26, you might want some insights into the next part. Well, here is our detailed preview of the 27th episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 27 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 27 will premiere on September 22, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday features a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 27 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 26 Recap

“At the latest recoupling ceremony, Moira has to choose between two incredible options – Connor and Calvin – but it’s new boy Bennett who’s giving her butterflies. Meanwhile, Johnny and Cely FINALLY move beyond Casa Amor, Caleb continues to plan a life with Justine outside the Villa, and all the Islanders drop it like it’s hot during an especially seductive challenge” — this is the official synopsis of episode 26, as outlined by CBS.

Episode 26 sees Bennie Bivens and Connor Trott being dumped from the villa. Moira is left feeling confused after she is asked to choose between Calvin Cobb and Connor. A tearful Moira finally picks Calvin. She says that she took the decision since Connor still wasn’t over his ex- Mackenzie Dipman. On the other hand, Cely decides to take back Johnny in spite of him cheating on her with Mercades and lying to her about it.

Following the eliminations, things get more interesting in the villa. The islanders are asked to participate in a challenge, which requires them to do a solo pole dance before their fellow islanders. Heart rate monitors are strapped on to the stars to check their reactions. While Johnny woos Cely by dressing up as a pirate, Cely’s steamy performance leaves him reeling. However, a new arrival named Julia enters the villa, dressed as an angel. Of course, as the script is meant to be, she delivers a seducing lap-dance on Johnny, who is left ogling at her.

