Episode 27 of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 2 mostly revolves around the aftermath of the dramatic recoupling that is showcased in the 26th part. After Moira ditches Connor and chooses to recouple with Calvin, she is confused with her choice. Almost instantly, she changes her priorities and decides to focus on another. It appears Moira is too confused. As for the rest of the couples, new girls Lakeyn and Julia create chaos in the existing dynamics. You can find out the details in our recap section. Now, if you are already done with episode 27, you might want some insights into the next part. Well, here is our detailed preview of the 28th episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 28 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 28 will premiere on September 24, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday features a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 28 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 27 Recap

“For new girls Lakeyn and Julia, Carrington is the most delicious-looking man on the menu, so they each order him to accompany them on a beautiful mountainside date. Know who’s lost her appetite? Laurel, who can’t stomach the thought of her other half choosing fresh meat over her” — this is the official synopsis of episode 27, as outlined by CBS.

Episode 27 spends a considerable amount of time following Moira after she couples up with Calvin. When Calvin expresses his desire to pursue the relationship seriously, Moira denies the request. She says that she wants to explore Bennett further. But when two new girls land in the villa and start eyeing Calvin, Moira is instantly jealous. She informs the women that she will now pursue Calvin more seriously, owing to the increased competition. As the first step, Moira even gets intimate with Calvin, leaving him a bit confused.

On the other hand, Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew, despite all the ongoing drama, manage to stay loyal to each other. In contrast to all the other couples, they are extremely mature, do not go astray because of temptations, and have a simple love story, minus all the drama. However, in the 27th episode, we see Justine and Caleb discussing communication issues in their relationship.

