Let the games begin! In the second episode of ‘Love Island’ that dropped this Tuesday, we meet some new entrants and are introduced to some fresh challenges. With episodes 1 and 2 already having turned up the heat by several degrees, here’s how to watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 2 episode 3 online.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 3 will premiere on August 27, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode chronicles the events that take place on day 3 in the villa, located in Las Vegas. On days 1 and 2, we had seen the first five women entering the house. The first coupling ceremony commences and we meet the first five couples of the season. The men pick the girls and during the process, the women step forward to help the guys feel a connection. Then, we receive another entrant — Johnny who lands in the villa. He is told that if within the next 24 hours, he can make one woman his partner, he gets to stay. Once the couples are final, the islanders are left to mingle until they set off to bed.

The second day sees Johnny attempting to make connections with the women. The same night he gets a message, which informs him that his time has come to choose a woman. At the re-coupling, Johnny chooses Cely, and Tre is left single. All of the participants get texts. It is revealed that by the time the week ends, someone will be left single and will be “dumped”, i.e. eliminated from ‘Love Island’.

In episode 2, we have the couples spending the third day in the villa. Kierstan and Rachel enter the villa, with the former picking Carrington and Rachel going for Jeremiah. They head for a date at the Secret Jacuzzi. The game for the day is called “Excess Baggage” where the men are pitted against the women. A certain piece of luggage descends and lands on one of the islanders’ names. The islander whose name gets the luggage has to open the suitcase and read a secret. If the other players can guess the secret, they earn points. The women lead the game with three points and win the game. The men only get one point!

