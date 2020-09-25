The second, current iteration of ‘Love Island USA’ is packed with drama, heartbreak, and a lot of dumpings! Of course, over the episodes, we have realized that finding the one deserving winner is not an easy task. In spite of the COVID-19 restrictions, the islanders have not given up. They are all battling it out to make it to the top. After all, during the finale, a prize of $100,000 is up for grabs!

Following the mishaps at Casa Amor, several of the couples have started to concentrate on their current partners. We have Justine and Caleb, Cely and Johnny, and Carrington and Laurel, going strong in their relationships. However, the future does not look too good for the singles who are still struggling to find a partner.

For instance, in Thursday’s episode, Carrington faces a difficult time when he is asked to choose between three ladies. Yes, we had another recoupling and had to say goodbye to two of the women. You can find out the details in our recap section. Now, if you are already done with episode 29, you might want some insights into the next part. Well, here is our detailed preview of the 30th episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 30 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 30 will premiere on September 25, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day at the above time slot. Each Saturday features a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 30 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 29 Recap

“The girls go to great lengths to complete a hilarious secret mission in the Villa that rewards all the Islanders with an ice-cream social. Sadly, the good humor doesn’t last long when Arielle ushers in a recoupling that forces Carrington to choose between a trio of beauties” — this is the official synopsis of episode 29, as outlined by CBS.

The episode sees another round of recouplings. And there is double elimination. Julia Hall and Kierstan Saulter are dumped and they are asked to pack their bags. Kierstan, a Texas native had really managed to make us root for her, owing to her warm nature and loyal behavior. So when she is eliminated in Thursday’s episode, we were left with a heavy heart.

