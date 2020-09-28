In the 31st episode of ‘Love Island USA’, we see the couples meeting the parents of their partners. And this is one of the most difficult parts of the journey. Especially for a new couple Bennett and Lakeyn, who have been together only for a few days. The islanders going strong are of course Caleb and Justine and Cely and Johnny. With the finale approaching fast, it is only a matter of time before the audience gives their final decision. You can find out the details in our recap section. Now, if you are already done with episode 31, you might want some insights into the next part. Well, here is our detailed preview of the 32nd episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 32 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 32 will premiere on September 28, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day at the above time slot. Each Saturday features a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage. The season consists of 34 episodes and it will wrap up with its finale on September 30, 2020.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 32 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 31 Recap

“Time to meet the parents! Even though our couples have only been dating for a few weeks-or, a few days, as is the case with Lakeyn and Bennett-the true test of any relationship is how they behave once introduced to each other’s families. Keep a close eye on Carrington and Johnny, who might need a side of BBQ sauce because, boy, where they grilled!” — this is the official synopsis of episode 31, as outlined by CBS.

Episode 31 sees Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew trying to strengthen their fan-favorite status among the audience. Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks had obviously been the leading duo in the beginning but following Johnny’ fling with Mercades Schell at Casa Amor, things are not looking too good for the couple. Meanwhile, Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman are at odds regarding his recent involvement with Lakeyn Call. Bennett Sipes is coupled up with Lakeyn, but they are too new to have built any lasting impression among fans. Finally, Moira Tumas and Calvin Cobb are going strong but the public perception for Moira is not that good. Therefore, we believe, in the finale, the real contenders will be Justine and Caleb and Cely and Johnny.

