Welcome to the preview of the 33rd episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 2. And sadly, episode 33 serves as the pre-finale of the show’s dramatic second outing. Yes, with the grand finale almost around the corner, this Monday, we had seen one couple saying their goodbyes. You can find out the details in our recap section. Now, if you are already done with episode 32, you might want some insights into the next part. Well, here is our detailed preview of the 33rd episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 33 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 33 will premiere on September 29, 2020, on CBS, at 8 pm ET/ PT & 7 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop each weekday. Each Saturday features a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage. The season consists of 34 episodes and it will wrap up with its finale on September 30, 2020.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 33 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 32 Recap

“It’s louder than normal inside the Villa when the stork delivers some simulation babies for our remaining couples to raise – at least for the next 12 hours or so. Find out which Islanders welcome the parental challenge and which fail to keep their infant in one piece. Plus, the season’s end creeps up fast when an unexpected recoupling sends two last people packing” — this is the official synopsis of episode 32, as outlined by CBS.

Episode 32 sees Bennett Sipes and Lakeyn Call saying their goodbyes to the villa. On the other hand, the islanders are given baby dolls to test their parenting skills. As per popular belief, a baby is not a good thing when a couple is going through troubles in their relationship. And this is exactly what happens with Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vazquez who are still haunted by the mishap at Casa Amor. Even Carrington Rodriguez faces issues as a dad since he has difficulty in keeping up with commitments.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew do have some great time co-parenting their kids. It is funny to note that Justine had previously said that she wants to have a lot of children. And the show gives her twins! Of course, this beloved couple is the greatest contender when it comes to winning the $100,000 grand cash prize. On the other hand, Calvin Cobb and Moira Tumas, who have just started bonding, find it a bit difficult to master their parenting skills as well.

