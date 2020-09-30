Welcome to the final preview of ‘Love Island USA’ season 2. Yes, the show’s current outing is finally coming to an end after a dramatic run. Following the last dumpings from Monday’s episode, where we said our farewells to Bennett and Lakeyn, the finale sees four couples battling it out to bag the $1,00,000 cash prize. However, their ultimate fate is sealed by the audience votes. Following an eventful pre-finale that dropped on Tuesday, let’s now get to the detailed breakdown of the much-awaited season 2 conclusion.

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 34 will premiere on September 30, 2020, on CBS, at 8 pm ET/ PT & 7 pm CT. The 34th episode marks the season finale. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes had dropped each weekday. Each Saturday featured a two-hour recap of the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

“The four remaining couples each embark on one last epic date before moving out of the Villa. From driving dream cars to taking helicopter rides, strolling down candlelit halls to sharing private dances, the Islanders say goodbye to Vegas in style!” — this is the official synopsis of episode 33, as outlined by CBS.

Episode 33 sees the four remaining couples struggling to make an impression on the audience. Among the finalists, we have, Caleb Corprew, Justine Ndiba, Calvin Cobb, Carrington Rodriguez, Cely Vazquez, Johnny Middlebrooks, Laurel Goldman, and Moira Tumas. The day starts off with the couples in bed when Cely gets a text. She says, “Wake up people, I’ve got a text!” The message says: “Good morning, Islanders. Today, each couple will go on their final dates. #BigDateEnergy #AllFor Love.”

The couples head out for some last moments together in the show. Carrington and Laurel take a romantic drive through the desert while Justine and Caleb plan their own getaway. On the other hand, Calvin shows off his cooking skills to Moira. He makes a sandwich and offers it to her, saying, “Some would say here we have a sandwich. Some would say we have a grilled cheese sandwich. But, Miss Moira, what we truly have here is a moment.” Moira is too happy at his gesture and the pair heads out to another location in the evening. Finally, Cely and Johnny head out to a romantic, candlelit dinner, hosted at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

