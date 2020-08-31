In ‘Love Island USA’ season 2, a bunch of islanders embarks on a summer, packed with love, flirtation, relationships, and drama. But after every few days, these youngsters must couple up or face the risk of getting eliminated. With the first six episodes (including one recap, namely episode 5) already having turned up the heat by several degrees, here’s how to watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 2 episode 7 online.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 7 will premiere on August 31, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Things are getting pretty heated up for the couples in ‘Love Island’. First up, we have James and Moira, popularly referred to as Jamoira by fans. They get close to each other really fast. But then, Moira tells James that she needs some space, especially when the latter does not stop pressing her for answers. As a result, the couple gets into a nasty fight and Moira is still reeling from the aftermath.

However, our new boy Calvin is able to calm her down. His chilled attitude makes Moira feel relaxed and she is almost instantly attracted to the charmer. Again, in a twist of events, Moira and James seem quite rock-solid after the recoupling. Now, she goes on a date with Calvin and returns to the Villa with butterflies and a series of second thoughts. However, James does not take the incident lightly. He not only confronts Moira but also tells Calvin that Moira is somewhat crazy and something is wrong with her.

On the other hand, Caleb tells Justine that he is interested in getting to know her better. He pulls her aside and says that he is totally smitten by her attitude, which leaves her blushing. But we are yet to see if the feeling is mutual although Justine has already revealed that she finds Caleb attractive. As for Tre, he decides that Justine would be his ideal match. Kaitlynn appears unfazed on hearing this but Mackenzie breaks into tears. In the end, Kaitlynn is dumped after failing to couple up. With her departure, two new islanders join the gang.

