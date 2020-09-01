‘Love Island USA’, CBS’s sizzling summer series showcases a bunch of islanders who enter a stunning villa in Las Vegas, ready to begin a journey of dating, romance, and finally, relationships. Of course, the dynamics continually change with dramatic twists when new singles reach the venue. And one lucky islander will win the grand cash prize, which s/he can choose to split with his/her partner. With the first seven episodes (including one recap, namely episode 5) already having turned up the heat by several degrees, here is how to watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 2 episode 8 online.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 8 will premiere on September 1, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

“A light-hearted game of Truth Or Dare gets heavy when Connor kisses another girl and Mackenzie turns into a green-eyed monster. Then, the recoupling ceremony ends in tears-lots and lots and lots of tears-when the Islanders say goodbye to two boys” — this is the official synopsis for the seventh episode as outlined by CBS.

In the midst of the shifting dynamics among the islanders, the arrival of new boys, Calvin Cobb and Caleb Corprew have stirred up the existing chemistry. The ladies had previously found their partners but these fresh arrivals have caused quite a bit of drama. Previously, we had believed that Moira Tumas and James McCool, would be inseparable. But now, we are sure they are not going ahead in their journey. After Calvin approaches Moira, she is completely smitten by his gentle and considerate attitude. Moira loves this change, following James’ pushy behavior, which also involved asking too many questions.

In one of the earlier episodes, Moira makes it clear that she is not quite comfortable with the fast-paced relationship with James. On the other hand, with Calvin, Moira can move at her own pace. He even tells her that he will be her crutch whenever she needs him. The text ends up in making Moira blush. As for the shockers, Jeremiah and James fail to couple up. As a result, they are dumped in the seventh episode, which marks the second week and the ninth day in the Vegas-based villa.

