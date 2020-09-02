The drama has finally caught up with the contestants in ‘Love Island USA’ season 2. Three of the islanders have already packed their bags for failing to land a mate. The unlucky trio comprises James McCool, Jeremiah White, and Kaitlynn Anderson. Yes, with the first eight episodes already having turned up the heat by several degrees, here is how to watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 2 episode 9 online.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 9 will premiere on September 3, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

“With James and Jeremiah out of the Villa, the remaining Islanders cuddle in their couples and bask in an unexpected moment of calm – until new girl Lauren magically appears by the pool and seems to have more than a few boys under her spell ” — this is the official synopsis for the eighth episode as outlined by CBS.

Following Justine Ndiba and Tre Forte’s unexpected coupling, the former drops a shocker before her partner. We all know that Tre was not her first choice in the villa and vice verse. They got together after being ditched by other singles. However, their relationship reaches a roadblock when Justine realizes that she is a bit confused about taking things fast with Tre. She tells Tre in episode 8 that she wants to move a bit slowly and Tre can check out other girls if he wants to. Justine explains that it is not fair on her part to hold on to Tre when she is not ready to commit just yet. Tre gets upset for a while but with the arrival of a new girl Lauren, he immediately shifts his attention toward her.

Even Connor and Mackenzie’s chemistry appears to be waning. Once Lauren lands in the villa, Connor is instantly smitten by the British beauty. He even gets a text, saying that America wants him to go on a date with Lauren. This news leaves Mackenzie extremely insecure and she bursts into tears. Another guy who also has in eyes set on Lauren is Johnny, Cely’s partner. Although Cely is not threatened at the beginning, things become complicated when Lauren confesses that she is drawn to Johnny the most. On being given a choice to pick two guys with whom she would like to go on a date, Lauren chooses Johnny and Carrington.

Read More: Are Jess Hayes And Max Morley From Love Island Still Together?