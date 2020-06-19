While coming-of-age stories have been incredibly popular, there have been surprisingly few productions with non-heterosexual protagonists despite the ongoing drive for increased inclusivity. However, the 2018 film, ‘Love, Simon’ proved to be a refreshing change. Based on the book, ‘Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda,’ the movie managed to charm critics and viewers alike. Now, Hulu’s ‘Love, Victor’ attempts to recreate that magic.

‘Love, Victor’ is a show that exists in the same universe as ‘Love, Simon.’ In fact, the action takes place in the same school as that of the 2018 movie. However, the protagonist is different. This time around, the story focuses on the titular character of Victor, a Latin American sophomore who joins a new school after his family moves. Despite Simon having found acceptance, Victor faces some remnant heteronormative issues while attempting to fit in. On the other hand, he also has to deal with his family being more conservative. His sister goes to the same school as him, in freshman year.

The character of Victor is essayed by Michael Cimino who stars in ‘Annabelle Comes Home.’ Apart from him, Rachel Naomi Hilson essays the role of Mia Brooks while Anthony Turpel plays Felix Westen. The character of Victor’s sister is played by Isabella Ferreira. Victor’s love interest, Benji is played by George Sear.

Love, Victor Filming Locations

‘Love, Victor’ is essentially a coming-of-age high school story. Like most productions of the genre, ‘Love, Victor’ is primarily set in the school that Victor attends and his home. These locations appear most frequently on the show, understandably. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where ‘Love, Victor’ has been filmed? Is it filmed in the same place that ‘Love, Victor’ was shot in? Or has it been filmed elsewhere?

Los Angeles, California

‘Love, Victor’ is not filmed in the same place that ‘Love, Simon’ had been filmed in. The 2018 movie was shot in Atlanta, Georgia while ‘Love, Victor’ is almost entirely filmed in Los Angeles, California. According to local sources, filming for the Hulu show is undertaken in Paramount Studios on 5555 Melrose Avenue in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The production facility sprawls over 65 acres and boasts of as many as thirty soundstages. Hence, there is a possibility that the entire show is filmed completely inside the production facility. However, there hasn’t been much information regarding the specific filming locations of ‘Love, Victor.’ Hence, it is had to tell the specific locations where the show might have been shot at. Have a look at these behind-the-scenes photos:

