Matt Ruff’s novel gets turned into a show that combines elements of drama and horror. ‘Lovecraft Country’ has some notable names attached to the project, including Jordan Peele. The premise follows Atticus Black, who teams up with his uncle and friend, to look for his missing father. Black’s journey across the land brings him in contact with the elements of racism down south, as well as monsters ripped out of a Lovecraftian tale. Curious to find out how the show might kick-off? We have all the details you need to know.

Lovecraft Country Episode 1 Release Date

‘Lovecraft Country’ is slated to release on August 16, 2020, at 10 p.m. ET. There are ten episodes, which will drop at weekly intervals.

Where to Stream Lovecraft Country?

‘Lovecraft Country’ is on HBO, so the best way to watch it is with a cable subscription. However, if you don’t have one, you can always head to the HBO site and stream it. Alternately, head to HBO Now or HBO Max, both of which will let you watch the series.

Lovecraft Country Cast:

‘Lovecraft Country’ has an exciting roster of characters, and some spectacular actors essaying the parts. We start with our protagonist – Atticus Black. He is a Korean war vet and lover of pulp fiction novels. When his father goes missing, Atticus teams up with his uncle and friend to save the day. Jonathan Majors, who can be seen in Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ plays the part. Next, we have Letitia Lewis, or Leti, a friend of Atticus. She’s traveled the nation protesting for civil rights. Jurnee Smollett, known for ‘Birds of Prey,’ appears in the role.

Atticus’ uncle, George Freeman, accompanies the two. Courtney B Vance, known for ‘Law and Order,’ plays the part. We also have George’s wife, Hippolyta. She’s a housewife who dreams of wild adventures. Aunjanue Ellis of ‘The Help‘ fame plays the part. Michael K Williams, best known for playing Omar in ‘The Wire,’ appears as Montrose, Atticus’ father.

Abbey Lee can be seen as Christina Braithwaite, a privileged woman whose father runs a secretive cult called ‘Sons of Adam.’ Finally, the cast is rounded out by Wunmi Mosaku, seen as Ruby Dandridge, Leti’s half-sister.

Lovecraft Country Episode 1 Spoilers:

The show starts with Atticus, Letitia, and George embarking on their journey to look for Montrose. Titled ‘Sundown,’ the episode promises to give us a taste of the racism in that part of the US, while also teasing some of the supernatural monsters we are expecting.

Undoubtedly, this racism will best be expressed with some run-in with law enforcement, perhaps something as innocuous as a speeding ticket or traffic signal violation. The tension between the officer and those in the car would encapsulate the situation. On the other hand, the monsters would pose a very different kind of threat – one that the central characters would have to run from, rather than tackling head-on. Combining social elements with the supernatural, ‘Lovecraft Country’ is poised to become a great show, and if the source material is anything to go by, we are in for a gripping time once it airs.

