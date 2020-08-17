The first episode of ‘Lovecraft Country’ is a thrilling ride that takes us to the mysterious town of Ardham. It begins with a man’s quest to find out what happened to his father, but by the end of the episode, he discovers that the monsters he had read about in sci-fi novels are not as imaginary as they seemed in his dreams. There are real dangers out there, and shoggoths aren’t even the worst of them.

‘Sundown’, as the first episode is titled, gives us a sense of the world that Atticus lives in and what dangers, other than supernatural monsters in the dark, he should be wary of. Arriving at the door of a suspicious-looking man with a car that had chased after them parked outside his door doesn’t bode well for the trio. What happens next for Atticus, Letitia, and George? What is Ardham and what has Montrose been doing there? We’ll find out in the second episode of the show.

Lovecraft Country Episode 2 Release Date

‘Lovecraft Country’ Episode 2 is set to release on August 23, 2020, on HBO at 9 PM ET.

Where to Watch Lovecraft Country Episode 2 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website, HBO Max, or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to the HBO package on Amazon Prime.

Lovecraft Country Episode 2 Spoilers

Titled ‘Whitey’s on the Moon’, the second episode of ‘Lovecraft Country’ will take us to the town of Ardham and reveal more information about where Montrose is, and why he chose to come to this strange town in the first place. In his letter, Montrose had told Atticus that this has something to do with his mother’s past and about where she comes from. How does her history tie to a town that lies next to the one founded by witch hunters? Does this angle of magic and witchcraft also tie in with the Ardham mansion? Why is Ardham so obscure that it is not on any map? All of these questions will be answered in the next episode.

What we also expect to find is how race ties into the sci-fi element of the story. What was the monster that chased after Atticus, George and Letitia on the border of Ardham? Are there other such monsters? More importantly, what was the strange sound that drew them away from the trio? We also expect to see the mysterious woman in the silver car and find out why she had been following Atticus since Chicago. In any case, be prepared for a gripping second chapter of the story.

