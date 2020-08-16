HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ is a horror-thriller that mixes several genres to deliver a story that keeps you on the edge of the seat the entire time. Set in the early 50s, it takes place in a racially segregated America and unfolds in a town where nothing is as it seems. A man named Atticus is forced to return home when he receives a mysterious letter from his father. The letter leads him to a different place altogether, where he discovers a brand new world waiting for him. The show creates intrigue and mystery through its surroundings, where everything is dubious and untrustworthy. If you want to know where ‘Lovecraft Country’ has been filmed, here’s the answer.

Lovecraft Country Filming Locations

‘Lovecraft Country’ takes the audience on a journey of a lifetime when one man sets out to meet his estranged father. The characters find themselves in some strange and unfamiliar surroundings and a completely different side of the world is revealed to them in that place. Filming such a story required a lot of carefully scouted locations. The fact that the story is set in the 50s also meant that the crew needed to give a makeover to streets and shops and some residences to make it look like we are back in the Jim Crow era. For this purpose, the crew found perfect locations in the states of Illinois and Georgia. While a lot of scenes have been filmed in Chicago, Atlanta serves as the primary filming location of the show.

I LOVE old cars so imagine my surprise when I walked out of my hotel and Lovecraft Country was filming a scene with a bunch of old cars on my street 😍 pic.twitter.com/dcX07YIzg1 — Torr (@SoliloquyQueen) October 27, 2019

Chicago, Illinois

The story of ‘Lovecraft Country’ begins with Atticus’s return to Chicago, after he receives a mysterious letter from his father. This is where he unites with his uncle George and childhood friend, Letitia, to embark on a journey that takes them to the mysterious Lovecraft Country. For these scenes, the production spent some time in the state of Illinois. The pilot episode, especially, was shot here.

ELBURN – A stunt car used in a chase scene during the second day of filming in Elburn for the HBO series “Lovecraft Country” flipped on its side, injuring the driver. The crash, which happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, took place as the car was … https://t.co/V12otDWVIs pic.twitter.com/5mHCG7goLZ — KaneCounty Chronicle (@kcchronicle) July 27, 2018

@filming_chicago Lovecraft Country Filming under the L at Clark & Roscoe, lots of crew here right now. pic.twitter.com/yCYrY5tAyw — 🎃 Clayton 🎃 (@ClaytonStu) July 16, 2018

The Chicago Cinespace Film Studios in Elburn was used for filming some of the scenes. The show also employed the surroundings of White Pines State Park in Mount Morris. In one of the scenes, we find Atticus at Denmark Vesey’s bar. These scenes were filmed at the Lakeview Dive. Other than this, the show also used several locations in Woodstock, Hebron, and Marengo.

In Elburn checking out Lovecraft Country and having a hard time figuring out what is real and what is fake;) #lovecraftcountry pic.twitter.com/Dcg4kVDSq7 — Filming in Chicago (@filming_chicago) August 25, 2018

Routes 47 and 173 in Hebron will be closed and detoured between 4 and 10 p.m. Monday while an HBO film crew uses Hebron's iconic restaurant, The Dari, for a scene for the show "Lovecraft Country." The filming will be postponed to Wednesday in the event of inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/sxWfipRwcn — McHenry County, IL (@McHenryCountyIL) August 24, 2018

Atlanta, Georgia

The journey to find out what happened to his father takes Atticus, George, and Letitia to Ardham, Massachusetts. This is the part of the Lovecraft Country where they come across some shocking revelations regarding Atticus’ family history. When it came to filming this part of the story, the production set camp in Georgia. Atlanta and its neighboring locations were used to create the intriguing surroundings of Ardham. Blackhall Studios in Atlanta were used to film several scenes. Some sections of the story were also filmed in North DeKalb Mall in Decatur. The show also features Newnan High School. Some scenes were also filmed in Covington along Flat Shoals Road. The series also made use of Marietta High School, with additional scenes filmed in Macon.

They're filming Jordan Peel and J.J. Abram’s upcoming show on HBO “Lovecraft Country” up the road from us, and there is a lot of 25-30 cars like this next to a gas station I use. pic.twitter.com/D3RykFnvf8 — 💥Jimibear (@Jimibear42) June 15, 2019

