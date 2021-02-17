Created by Park Shin-woo and Jung Hyun-jung, ‘Lovestruck in the City’ a South Korean romance drama that revolves around an honest 32-year-old architect, Park Jae-won, who meets Yeon Seon-a, a free-spirited young woman in Yangyang beach. He ends up falling in love with her, thinking that she is the one for him. The self-proclaimed hopeless romantic is unaware that Yeon Seon-a is using a fake name. Park Jae-won is heartbroken by her rejection. As the story unfolds, he finally gets to know why she never contacts him.

With six people discussing their dating lives, including Park Jae-won and Yeon Seon-a, ‘Lovestruck in the City’ captures the dating experiences of all of them in an interview format. Each of the six characters shares their interesting and unique perspective on relationships and love. The series received positive reviews from critics who believe it can be a good entry into the engrossing world of K-dramas, especially for people who are not yet familiar with it. Naturally, fans would want to know the details of ‘Lovestruck in the City’ season 2. Well, here’s everything we know!

Lovestruck in the City Season 2 Release Date

‘Lovestruck in the City’ season 1 was released on December 22, 2020, on Netflix and concluded on February 16, 2021. It consists of seventeen episodes with a runtime of 29-35 minutes each. The series ends on a sweet note, and most fans were satisfied with the ending. It has not been officially renewed, so as of now, so it is tough to say if it will return with another season. Most K-dramas never make it past the first season, and there is a possibility that it might be the case with ‘Lovestruck in the City’ as well. But there is still scope to explore the characters from season 1.

Even if creators are not interested in discussing the story of characters from season 1, they can still renew the show with a different cast. Since the season finale focuses on characters outside the main cast, the possibility that season 2 will introduce new characters is more likely. If renewed, fans won’t have to wait for long for the second season as there was only a 3-month gap between the first script reading and the premiere date of season 1. If the show gets green-lit soon, we can expect ‘Lovestruck in the City’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2021.

Lovestruck in the City Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The show is headlined by Ji Chang-Wook, who portrays the self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, Park Jae Won. One of the noteworthy roles of the South Korean singer and actor is Dong-hae in the Korean daily drama series ‘Smile Again’. Kim Ji-won, the well-known Korean TV actress, plays the role of Lee Eun Oh (Yeon Seon-a). The show also features Kim Min-Suk as Choi Kyeong Jun and Joo-Yeon So as Suh Rin Yi.

Other notable cast members include Ryu Kyung-Soo, Han Ji-Eun, Lee Sang-woo, Sang-Yoon Lee, Park Jin-Joo, who play the role of Kang Geon, Oh Seon Yeong, Bin, Go Gyeong Gu, Ra Ra. If season 2 includes some of the original cast members, we might likely see Kim Min-Suk, Joo-Yeon So, Ryu Kyung-Soo, and Han Ji-Eun reprise their respective roles.

Lovestruck in the City Season 2 Plot: What can it About?

The season 1 finale surprisingly does not put the focus on the main cast. It ends with characters outside of the main cast members as the center of attention. With all its drama, comedy, and romance, the first season captures the dating life of its characters in an interview format. In the penultimate episode, Jae-won and Lee Eun Oh sort their difference and officially become a couple.

Since season 1 puts the spotlight on characters who don’t comprise the main cast, it’s likely that we might get to see new faces in the second season. But if some of the characters return, we can expect the show to explore the bittersweet relationship between Kang Geon and Oh Seon Yeong. The heartbreaking breakup of Rin Yi and Kyeong Jun has also been tough to deal with for the fans. Therefore, they might come back in season 2 to resolve their difference and fall for each other again.

