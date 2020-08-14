The devil you know is back, as Lucifer Morningstar himself continues his (mis?)adventures in Los Angeles, after getting bored spending an eternity in hell. Based on the DC Comics character, ‘Lucifer‘ started with an immense promise about exploring a supernaturally fantastic world. However, it constricted itself to a fun procedural where we see Lucifer’s chemistry with a tough LA detective, Chloe Decker.

Over the seasons, feelings have blossomed as Lucifer tries to be a better man, and keep his divinity separate from work. However, Chloe finally gets a glimpse of Lucifer’s angelic powers and fearful side, just as he decides to return to hell. Timing is a hurdle the couple just can’t overcome, since Lucifer and Chloe cannot seem to get a chance to express their feelings for each other. So, now that Season 5 is back and promises to be the last installment, what can we expect from Deckerstar?

Lucifer Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Lucifer’ Season 5 will be available in two parts. The first set of eight episodes, i.e. Lucifer Season 5 Episode 1 will release on August 21, 2020. As is Netflix’s pattern, the episodes should all become available at 12:00 AM PT. We will update you on when the second set of episodes will become available.

Where to Watch Lucifer Season 5 Episode 1?

Although ‘Lucifer’ started on Fox, it later moved to Netflix. Thus, Season 5 Episode 1 can be streamed on the platform. It would be best if you have a subscription to Netflix to watch the latest season since it won’t be made available elsewhere.

Lucifer Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers:

‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Episode 1 is titled “Really Sad Devil Guy.” Last time we had seen Lucifer return to hell to reclaim his throne as the king. However, the new season’s start will probably see that Lucifer is not too happy with his position in the underworld. Time in hell moves differently than time on earth – so an instant can be an eternity there. Naturally, while Lucifer pines for his life at Lux, in LA, Chloe is likely to miss Lucifer too.

We get an idea that most of Lucifer’s friends in the police department are not too pleased that he left without saying goodbye. Dan might be the only one smiling since the suited charmer is not around his ex-wife anymore. Chloe takes it the hardest, throwing herself into work, drinking with Maze, and trying to keep herself distracted.

Perhaps, Lucifer’s not the only one who’s sad. However, all that is likely to change in the first episode itself, as he struts back into Chloe’s life. The season will start with them rekindling things, and trying to get back into the same groove. It will give the show a chance to reintroduce everyone in Lucifer’s life, and give us an update on what the characters have been doing in the meanwhile. We might even see Deckerstar embarking on a new case, reviving the partnership that is the bedrock of ‘Lucifer.’ It promises to be an exciting start to the end, and the devil will surely be in the details, once the series starts airing.

