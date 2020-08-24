‘Lucifer’, Netflix’s supernatural series about the Devil, follows the titular character as he teams up with LAPD Detective Chloe Decker to solve crimes in Los Angeles. The show has been one of the most critically acclaimed titles on the streamer. And its fifth season dropped with the first half of its episodes on August 21, 2020. Yes, Netflix has decided to space out the episodes. Season 5 was originally commissioned for 16 episodes and we still are waiting for the second batch (the remaining eight episodes) to drop on the streaming platform. So when will ‘Lucifer’ season 5 episode 9 release? Let’s get to the details.

Lucifer Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date:

The production schedule for ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 was disrupted due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. In fact, in March 2020, filming for the final episodes was put on a halt due to the pandemic. Therefore, we expect some bit of delay until the second part of season 5 hits the streamer. In all probability, ‘Lucifer’ season 5 episode 9 should release sometime in late 2020. As is Netflix’s pattern, the rest of the eight episodes should all become available at 12:00 AM PT.

Where to Watch Lucifer Season 5 Episode 9?

Although ‘Lucifer’ started on Fox, it later moved to Netflix. Thus, you will be able to stream Lucifer Season 5 Episode 9 on the platform. It would be best if you have a subscription to Netflix to watch the latest season since it won’t be made available elsewhere.

Lucifer Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers:

Let’s begin with season 4’s conclusion to understand the current events a little better. At the end of ‘Lucifer’s fourth outing, the Devil decides that returning to Hell would be a good idea. He leaves behind his partner, Detective Chloe, who eventually confesses that she is in love with him. However, once Lucifer commences his reign in the Underworld, he happens to come face to face with his identical evil twin brother Michael. Michael has devised a plot to hurt Lucifer’s closest friends, such as Amenadiel, Mazikeen, and Detective Dan Espinoza. To add to the problems, a serial killer enters LA.

Part 1 of season 5 introduces us to Lucifer’s dad, God. The mid-season finale concludes with the entire team in shatters. Ella discovers that her lover Pete is the killer while Daniel is stunned after finding out Lucifer’s real identity. Amenadiel realizes that his son Charlie may be completely mortal, Maze is furious at Lucifer for concealing the identity of her mum Lilith. Maze even teams up with Michael to exact revenge against Lucifer. Meanwhile, Michael abducts Detective Decker and manipulates her against Lucifer. Amenadiel pauses time to prove that Charlie is mortal.

The above chain of events leads to a huge fight between Michael and Maze vs. Lucifer and Amenadiel. So who can break up this brawl? God himself! That is what we think. And we hope this part of the story is resolved in part 2. Again, we are yet to know all the details of Michael’s master plan. Since part 1 ends in complete disarray, we expect the second half of season 5 to close all these loose threads.

Read More: Shows Like Lucifer