‘Lupin’ is a French-language Netflix original that retells the classic story of Arsène Lupin, reputed as a gentleman thief and a master of disguise. When Assane Diop was a teenager, he lost his father, for which he believes the Pellegrini family is responsible. Diop’s life changes when he comes across a book about Lupin, which eventually sets him off on an adventurous journey to avenge his father’s death. Created by George Kay and François Uzan, the crime drama television series first aired in January 2021 on Netflix.

The series revolves around a highly skilled anti-hero, Assane. He has style, a solid backstory, and manages to pull off impossible plans with “panache.” What’s not to love? Moreover, one of the directors is Louis Leterrier, best known for ‘Now You See Me.’ After binge-watching season 1, surely the fans must be looking forward to season 2. Here is everything you need to know!

Lupin Season 2 Release Date

‘Lupin’ season 1 premiered on January 8, 2021, on Netflix. The first season comprises five episodes with a running time of 42-52 minutes each.

As far as season 2 is concerned, here is what we know. The show will return for season 2 since the end of season 1 lays the groundwork for future episodes. Lupin is a classic character, much like the popular Sherlock Holmes, so the show is bound to receive a high demand for more episodes. The good news is that the fans will not have to wait long for season 2, which may get released in a few months, since the episodes are already in the works. Therefore, we can expect ‘Lupin’ season 2 to release in early 2021.

Lupin Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Omar Sy essays the role of Assane Diop, the protagonist with multiple shades. Ludivine Sagnier plays his ex-partner, Claire. Etan Simon plays Claire and Assane’s son, Raoul. Fargass Assandé plays Assane’s father, Babakar. Vincent Garanger portrays Gabriel Dumont while Johann Dionnet plays the younger version of Dumont. Anne Benoit essays the role of the journalist, Fabienne Beroit.

Other actors in the series are Vincent Londez (Captain Romain Laugier), Clotilde Hesme (Juliette Pellegrini), Nicole Garcia (Anne Pellegrini), Hervé Pierre (Hubert Pellegrini), Soufiane Guerrab (Investigator Youssef Guédira), Antoine Gouy (Benjamin Ferel), Adama Niane (Leonard), and Shirine Boutella (Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem). In season 2, we can expect most of these cast members to return except for a few, and we may also so some new faces.

Lupin Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season unfolds Assane’s family life as it jumps back and forth in time to show the person he used to be and his motivations for doing all that he does now. At the end of season 1, Assane is seen spending some time with Claire and Raoul after having already pulled off multiple thefts here and there. Claire is clearly disappointed because Assane didn’t keep his promise to give up his “business.” On the family trip, he bumps into Leonard, a mysterious figure from his past.

Leonard and Assane seem to share some history, which we may only know in the next season, especially since he has kidnapped Raoul. Leonard’s story may take center stage in season 2. The upcoming season may see Assane’s family feel the heat of his actions. Although in season 1, he promises Claire again that there is just one last thing he needs to “finish,” we know that he is far from the end. Guédira has put the pieces of the puzzle together, and Assane responds when Guédira calls out to him as “Lupin.” Could this mean that he is caught, or will Assane wriggle his way out of this as well?

Read More: Best Crime Series on Netflix