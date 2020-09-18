Lyric Lewis rose to fame with her role as the jaunty history teacher, Stef Duncan, in NBC’s popular American comedy series, ‘A.P.Bio.’ She had a taste of adrenaline rush when a substitute teacher introduced her to improv during the freshman year. Carrying a goofy air to her persona, Lyric naturally followed comedy and exhibited great skills in the chosen field. There has been no looking back for the talented American actress as she continues to win hearts with her captivating performances. 2020 has brought to her life, success as well as love. She has been a part of ‘A.P. Bio’ since its inception in 2018. But what about her life behind the cameras? Well, let us take a peek into Lyric Lewis’ personal life!

Lyric Lewis: Family and Early Life

New Orleans native, Lyric, was teased with the nickname “motormouth” due to her incessant prating, which often created a humorous effect. Since a young age, she has had a knack for comedy. In 2000, she became one of the few Afro-American members to be a part of The Groundlings, LA’s renowned sketch comedy troupe. She joined the group as a student and still plays an active role in it. Classically a trained theatre Major student, Lyric imbibed the many teachings of Syracuse University and put them to her professional use. She has showcased her masterful talent in television series like ‘In Living Color’ and ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Lyric Lewis’ Husband and Kid

The ‘A.P. Bio’ star has always kept her private life concealed from the public eye. The rumors of her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Ben Lepley, have been floating around since forever. She reportedly posted a picture of her engagement ring in July 2017, but the post has now been taken down. The caption also hinted at her plans to walk down the aisle shortly.

Lyric confirmed most of the speculations this year through her Instagram captions. In her posts, she mentioned dating her boyfriend since the age of 17 and along with the fact that he is not active on any social media platform. The teenage sweethearts seem to have stood the test of time and have firmly stood by each other for more than 15 years.

The couple, instead of tying the knot, has jumped to the next phase of their lives. Lyric announced her pregnancy, days after posting the first picture with her beau. They welcomed their beautiful daughter, Stevie Jade AKA Joubert, on March 9, 2020. Endearingly, she is seen wearing the ring in all her recent posts while posing with her adorable baby girl. Let us point towards an exciting fact here! The writers included her baby bump in the third season of ‘A.P. Bio’ and have employed it in the plot.

