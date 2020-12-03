‘MacGyver’, helmed by Peter M. Lenkov as the creator, and starring Lucas Till as the titular Angus MacGyver AKA Mac, is an action-adventure tv series that airs on CBS. It follows the genius undercover agent who uses his smarts to track down criminals — rather than resorting to violence or force. Joining the 20-something Mac in his team is the computer hacker Riley Davis; his roomie and fellow agent, Wilt Bozer; Matty Weber from the Covert Ops and Phoenix Foundation’s director; his protector, Desi Nguyen; and military vet Russ Taylor.

This reboot of the classic 1985-released ABC show, over its last four seasons, has managed to awe fans with its inventive storyline. And now, ‘MacGyver’ is all geared up to release its fifth edition. Do you wish to dive into the details of the upcoming installment? You’re in luck! We have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the premiere episode of the latest iteration.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘MacGyver’ Season 5 Episode 1 is slated to premiere on December 4, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on CBS.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “Mac and the team infiltrate a hotel used as a hideout for criminals and find a woman with vital information on Codex. However, their target has a new secret identity, including a completely new face.”

Fans might know that the fourth season had ended on an abrupt note, just after 13 episodes, thanks to production shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, we did not get closure to the Codex arc, which will continue to play out in the fifth season’s premiere. Season 5 picks up the story from the season 4 finale when Codex leader Gwendolyn is killed. But the twist? She is not the top leader!

The main guy leading the group is Leland. In fact, Codex happens to be a very old group, which was most probably launched around the time of the Black Plague. Although MacGyver and the Phoenix Foundation put an end to Leland and Codex’s plans from causing a global apocalypse, they still need to secure the future. For more insights on ‘MacGyver’ Season 5, you can watch its promo below:

Where to Stream MacGyver Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

‘MacGyver’ is on CBS and can be simply seen using a cable connection. You can also check the show out on the CBS site or CBS All Access if television isn’t an option. Cord cutters are also on the rise, currently, and make up a large section of the viewer base. Therefore, several options have been made available to them. You can catch ‘MacGyver’ on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can buy and stream individual episodes, or better yet, get the CBS pack added to your existing plan. After a month-long free trial, it costs you $5.99 a month.

