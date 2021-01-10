‘MacGyver’ Season 5 dropped its 4th episode this week and here, Mac and Desi’s planned meeting with her parents goes haywire when her brother lands himself in trouble and desperately asks for their help. On the other hand, Russ and Matty are forced to seek help from an old nemesis when their new recruitment candidate is kidnapped. More on that later. Now, do you wish to dive into the details of the upcoming episode? You’re in luck! We have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the 5th episode of the ‘MacGyver’ season 5.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘MacGyver’ Season 5 Episode 5 is slated to premiere on January 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on CBS.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Jack + Kinematics + Safe Cracker + MgKNO3 + GTO.’ It is expected to show us more of the antagonist Mason and his future plans. We also hope to see more of the dynamic between Mac and Desi. Since Riley has a soft corner for Mac as well, it is yet to be seen how she will reach when she sees Mac and Desi going strong. On the other hand, the episode might give us more information on Codex. This is still the central plotline although Team Phoenix is tackling other cases.

Where to Stream MacGyver Season 5 Episode 5 Online?

‘MacGyver’ is on CBS and can be simply seen using a cable connection. You can also check the show out on the CBS site or CBS All Access if television isn’t an option. Cord cutters are also on the rise, currently, and make up a large section of the viewer base. Therefore, several options have been made available to them. You can catch ‘MacGyver’ on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can buy and stream individual episodes, or better yet, get the CBS pack added to your existing plan. After a month-long free trial, it costs you $5.99 a month.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 4 Recap

‘MacGyver’ Season 5 Episode 4 is called ‘Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason’. It follows Mac who meets up with Desi. But the meeting does not go as per plan since her brother needs their help as he has landed himself in trouble. On the other hand, Russ and Matty scour for a former foe when one of the new circuits gets kidnapped. Desi visits her fam and they welcome her with open arms. But she has to pretend and try her best to fit in since she cannot say that she works for Team Phoenix. They put her brother on a higher pedestal and believe that she works in security. Of course, Mac meets Desi’s parents and this is an important step in their relationship.

Read More: Best Spy Movies