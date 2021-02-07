‘MacGyver’ Season 5 aired its 7th episode this week, and it is called ‘Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage.’ Here, we saw Mac tackling a situation when it is revealed that he had been working on a secret experimental cancer treatment with a friend. A gang ransacks their lab, kidnaps Mac’s partner, and aims on using the research to create a powerful new nerve agent. More on that later. Now, do you wish to dive into the details of the upcoming episode? You’re in luck! We have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the 8th episode of the ‘MacGyver’ season 6.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘MacGyver’ Season 5 Episode 8 is slated to premiere on February 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on CBS.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini.’ And its official synopsis goes as follows: “Mac and team rush to help when Matty’s former mentor, Ian Cain, and his embassy staff come down with a deadly, mysterious illness; Taylor and Bozer work with Jerry Ortega to infiltrate a Codex cell.”

Where to Stream MacGyver Season 5 Episode 8 Online?

‘MacGyver’ is on CBS and can be simply seen using a cable connection. You can also check the show out on the CBS site or CBS All Access if television isn’t an option. Cord cutters are also on the rise currently and make up a large section of the viewer base. Therefore, several options have been made available to them. You can catch ‘MacGyver’ on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can buy and stream individual episodes, or better yet, get the CBS pack added to your existing plan. After a month-long free trial, it costs you $5.99 a month.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 7 Recap

‘MacGyver’ Season 5 Episode 7 is called ‘Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage’. It is revealed that Mac had been working on a secret cancer treatment alongside one of his friends. But then, a gang comes to know of their research and steals it. We also learn that Jack, while working undercover as “Ozzie Ulrich,” was killed when he was searching for “the world’s most dangerous terrorist,” named Tiberius Kovac. However, Jack leaves behind a mystery to solve.

He leaves behind a fail-safe letter that leads the crew to a certain apartment in Zagreb. On the other hand, a symbol like the Eye of Horus leads Mac to a hidden safe. When he opens the safe, he finds the picture of a smuggler called Tibor. When Tibor is located, he claims that he and Jack were close friends who were about to take down Kovac. The squad then uses Tibor as bait so that they can get to Kovac to deliver fake passports. When they finally capture Kovac, they reach the location where Riley and Bozer are imprisoned. Riley and Bozer are rescued.

