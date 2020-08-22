The U.S. version of the international dating Television show, “Love Island”, earned immense success in its first run and so a second series was bound to follow. After a much-anticipated wait, its second season is ready to premiere on August 24, bringing with it fresh rounds of hot love, drama, controversies, and endless thrill. What makes Mackenzie Dipman a special contestant is that usually, the “Islanders” walk in the isolated villa as a ‘nobody’ and leave as a reality TV star. But this is not the case with the beautiful barbie doll-like Mackenzie. Bringing with her a dedicated fanbase, she is all set to win millions of more fans and the heart of a single, honest man on the show. Let us know more about this charming woman!
Mackenzie Dipman: Where Is She From?
The blond beauty Mackenzie Dipman hails from the desert city, Scottsdale in Arizona. She often travels to nearby cities and far-off countries to open her horizons to the beauty of the world. She has dipped her feet in the beaches of Florida and even visited the “most beautiful city” in the world, Paris. Her mission to find love has now taken her to “Love Island”, filmed at an exotic villa in Las Vegas.
on this day last year i was exploring the most beautiful city in the world with my best friend💭🇫🇷 … traveling to Europe for first time last summer changed my perspective on the world and my place in it. I have always loved exploring new places, learning from cultures different from my own, but I had never seen a city like Paris before. And even though the trip had its ups and downs (my sister was robbed twice in 3 days💔), I would not trade these memories for anything. I feel so thankful that I was able to share this experience with my sister, now more than ever. À la prochaine, Paris
Mackenzie Dipman: Age and Profession
Mackenzie was born in 1994 and at the young age of 24, has achieved quite a lot. In addition to being a popular celebrity-figure on Instagram, where she has earned herself a dedicated fan following of 116k followers (and counting), she has also worked at Casa Amigos, a nightclub in Arizona. She credits her very ‘first job’ of a bottle girl to turn her into a confident woman and this is an experience she cherishes to date.
they say all good things must come to an end…so tonight is my final night at Casa Amigos. A week after my 21st birthday I got my first job in Old Town. EEG took a chance on me when I had never even stepped into a nightclub before (yes, I went to ASU and never tried to use a fake ID😅). A few months later, Drew & Adam took another chance on me and gave me my first bottle service job. And I am so grateful. Casa Amigos has truly been my second home these last 2 years. I have danced, laughed, loved, cried, even screamed there. I have learned so much about myself and I am proud of the woman I am today. It is easy for those on the outside looking in to make judgements and assumptions, I understand that. But working in lingerie does not make me promiscuous, drinking champagne does not make me snobby, and serving in a nightclub does not make me party. My job does NOT define me. I have worked during my weekends so that I could work on myself and my goals during the week. And I made a lot of money doing it! But now it is my time to chase my dreams, and I cannot wait💫 …. that being said, here are just a few of my favorite memories (& hairstyles). Let’s show them how we do it in Arizona one last time! See y’all tonight!💕
She bagged the third runner-up position for Miss Idaho USA in 2017 and went on to build a career in modeling. She does not currently follow it full-time as she is still a student, continuing her academic endeavors back at her hometown.
Mackenzie Dipman: Other Interests
Mackenzie is a big-time sports fan and is often seen on the stadium seats watching her favorite sports like hockey, baseball, etc. Truly, she is a lethal combination of a sports aficionado and a glossed-up babe. She also wants her man to be as enthusiastic about games as she is.
Mackenzie is a true animal lover as she likes to have them around and not on her plate. She narrates to CBS’s crew an incident in which she rescued her elderly dog from the hands of a local foster home and the dog in return saved her life. She does not go on to elaborate on how but ends the sentence at just that. She is also a pet parent to other dogs all of whom she keeps safe and pampered.
Thousands of women would kill to have a fit and sexy physique like hers but Mackenzie does not indulge too much in it. Instead, she manages to keep it cool by her swanky lifestyle yet simple choices.
After dating millionaires, Mackenzie is too used to being treated like a queen and does not intend to change that anytime soon. There are things she cannot compromise on and this she wants to bluntly specify before beginning her journey in “Love Island”. Crushing on an Oscar-winning celebrity, Matthew McConaughey, she says that he is “a version of my dream man — a southern gentleman with a Texas accent.” We hope she is successful in finding such a man for herself and also gets to take home the grand cash prize!
