The second season of Magnum P.I. went on a hiatus of more than two months after airing its 14th episode on January 31, 2020. Now, the show is all set to return with the second part of the current, ongoing season. So when is the next episode finally hitting tv screens? Well, read on to know when, where and how you can watch episode 15 of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 2.

Magnum P.I. Season 2 Episode 15 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

Magnum P.I.’ Season 2 Episode 15 is titled “Say Hello to Your Past”. It is slated to release on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads as follows: “Magnum and Higgins must find Kumu when she’s kidnapped by an injured man accused of killing his wife.”

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 2 Episode 15 Online?

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch full episodes of ‘Magnum P.I.’ by tuning in to CBS at the designated time slot.

The second option is to live-stream the episodes online on CBS All Access. Otherwise, you can log in to CBS’s official website and catch up on the already-released episodes.

Additionally, you can live- stream Magnum P.I. on cable-free platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Tubitv, and Directv. All the previous episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Magnum P.I. Season 2 Episode 14 Recap:

Magnum P.I. is a reboot of the classic crime drama tv series that aired from 1980 to 1988. It closely follows the premise of its original predecessor, except for the fact that the cast is different. We meet Thomas Magnum, an ex-Navy SEAL officer who currently works as a private investigator. He resides in a guest house in Hawaii and the estate is owned by Robin Masters, a renowned author.

Other characters who form a notable part of the series are Juliet Higgins, a former MI6 agent; and Kumu Tuileta, a native from Hawaii and the property’s cultural curator. While Thomas goes about solving cases in the vicinity, he is regularly helped by Juliet and ex-US Marines, Rick Wright and TC Calvin. We also meet HPD Detective Gordon Katsumoto, who often gets into arguments with Thomas but then helps him out when required.

Season 2 introduces us to a bunch of intriguing cases. For instance, in episode 12, Hong is murdered and Magnum solves the case with help from the Hawaii Five-0 team. In episode 13, the crew investigates a supposed accident in the stairway that leads to the death of the victim.

Episode 14 marks the return of Jin, a pickpocket who is in prison. He calls Magnum and Higgins from jail and informs them that an imminent assassination is in the works. Hence, Magnum and Higgins are forced to bail him out of jail. With his help, they decide to trace and apprehend the murderer. But as luck could have it, the assassination attempt goes wrong. The situation turns all the more complicated when Jin escapes and flees from their grasp!

