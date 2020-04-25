‘Magnum P.I.’ is a modern re-imagining of the eponymous crime drama that successfully ran from 1980 to 1988. Season 2 revolves around Thomas Sullivan Magnum, a former Navy SEALs officer turned private investigator, who spends his time chasing criminals and solving crime in Hawaii, along with an ex-MI6 agent, Juliet Higgins. In the latest episode, titled ‘The Night Has Eyes,’ Magnum and his partner in crime-solving, Higgins, struggle to track down the person who is responsible for stealing a prestigious urn from the possession of a deceased man’s wife.

As they investigate, the duo realizes that the urn is far more valuable than it seems, and many dangerous people are out there to get it. Apart from that, we witness ‘Hawaii Five-0’ characters Rick and TC pursuing a case wherein a man robs the identity of NFL Legend Andre Reed. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 2 episode 18? Well, we are here to help you with that.

Magnum P.I. Season 2 Episode 18 Release Date

‘Magnum P.I.’ season 2 episode 18 will release on May 1, 2020, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 2 Episode 18 Online?

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 2 episode 18 by tuning in to CBS at the designated time slot. The second option is to live-stream the episode online on CBS All Access. Otherwise, you can log in to CBS’s official website and catch up on the already-released episodes.

Additionally, you can live- stream Magnum P.I. on cable-free platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Tubitv, and Directv. All the previous episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Magnum P.I. Season 2 Episode 18 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘A World of Trouble.’

The show is gearing up for the wedding of Magnum and Higgins. For those who don’t know, the wedding might be nothing but an attempt for Higgins to get a green card, as her visa has expired, and even the extension process has failed. Although it seems highly unlikely that the two are excited about it, we can expect Magnum and Higgins to have some interesting conversations regarding their impending wedding. Can the fake marriage bring out their real feelings for each other?

On the professional front, Magnum and Higgins will rush to rescue a woman from dangerous drug traffickers. The woman might accidentally steal some drugs while assisting a school with their annual supplies. As she has a target on the back, she might seek help from Magnum and Higgins, who might pull out all stops to help the woman, even if it means ramming a school truck into four or five cars. So get ready for some high-intensity drama and action in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Rick might extend a helping hand to an army veteran who is striving to get back into the work-force as an ordinary citizen. The episode might also feature another ‘Hawaii Five-0’ crossover. Shawn Makuahi Garnett and Taylor Wily will reprise their role as Flippa and Kamekona, respectively. Also, Bobby Lee will make a comeback as the incorrigible pickpocket, Jin.

Check out the promo below!

