The ninth episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 was a thrilling one that kept us on our toes. It starts with Higgins going AWOL, which immediately alarms Magnum and Rick. They start looking for her, and Magnum speculates that it must have something to do with his stalker. The team then catches hold of Handler, who might be the potential source of the on-going chaos. In case you missed out on the last episode of the show, you can refer to the recap section to catch yourself up with the details. But let us first talk about ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 10!

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 10 is slated to release on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 10 is titled ‘The Long Way Home.’ This episode will be emotional for Magnum, Rick, and TC as they all return home, only to be consumed by more difficulties. An Army ranger will disappear after returning from deployment. Magnum will learn about the news upon reaching home and will attempt to find him. Meanwhile, Higgins and Ethan will solve the case of a missing engagement ring while on a mini-break, and Katsumoto will be spending quality time with his teenage son.

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

Fans can watch the latest episodes of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 by simply tuning in to CBS at the timeslot mentioned above. If you prefer watching the show online, you can live-stream the episodes on CBS All Access. You also have the option to log in to CBS’s official website and access the already-released episodes. Another option is to stream ‘Magnum P.I.’ online on platforms such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Tubi TV, and DirecTV. You can additionally purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

In the latest episode titled ‘The Big Payback,’ Higgins mysteriously goes missing. As Magnum and Rick search for her, they find her phone along with blood and tire tracks. Magnum associates it with his own case of being suspiciously followed and decides to leave the police out of it. Rick knows a prisoner named Elliott Handler, who had hired Magnum to find his wife. It was one of Magnum’s initial cases, which ended up in Handler being jailed.

Magnum and Rick consult a hacker to learn Handler’s whereabouts. Higgins is tied up and threatened by her abductor. She tries to escape but is zapped by a wired fence. Magnum doubts the kidnapper to be Handler’s son Miles because Magnum had gotten his father arrested. He gets a call from Miles, who instructs him to bring him his dad in exchange for Higgins. But the trade-off goes haywire, and the father-son duo ends up capturing Magnum. They haul him onto a boat, where Miles and Handler get into a brawl. Magnum seizes the opportunity to jump off the boat but is soon stopped by Miles, who dies at Magnum’s hands in self-defense.

Read More: Where is Magnum P.I. Filmed?