‘Magnum P.I.’ returned with an action-packed third season this week — on Friday, December 4, 2020. We see the team tackling another interesting case, which soon takes a twisted turn. But of course, the team is able to emerge unscathed! However, toward the end of episode one, there is a major reveal. Are Magnum and Higgins being stalked by someone dangerous? Will the second episode pick up this story? Well, worry not! Our spoiler-packed preview might come in handy in giving some insights into what might happen in the future. Here’s everything we have learned about ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 3 Episode 2

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 2 will release on December 11, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. Season 3 consists of 16 episodes.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Easy Money’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “Higgins’ job to repossess a plane goes south when a drug cartel opens fire at the plane, forcing her and Magnum to crash land in the jungle; Higgins has her first date with Dr. Ethan Shah.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 2 Online?

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch the latest episodes of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 by tuning in to CBS at the designated time slot. The second option is to live-stream the episodes online on CBS All Access. Otherwise, you can log in to CBS’s official website and catch up on the already-released episodes. Additionally, you can live- stream ‘Magnum P.I.’ on cable-free platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Tubitv, and Directv. All the previous episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

The first episode is called ‘Double Jeopardy’. Magnum and Higgins are given a case by a couple. The lady named Helen tells the duo that her brother is missing and they have been trying to find him. His name is Max. However, there is a massive twist! Magnum and Higgins successfully discover Max and lead the couple to the man. But it is soon revealed that Helen had been using them only to get to Max. When she meets her sibling, she shoots him for making her take the rap and serve 15 years for a homicide he was responsible for.

As the couple makes their escape, Higgins is wounded with a gunshot. Magnum immediately admits her to the hospital. In the meantime, the couple takes TC at gunpoint and forces him to drive them to the airport in his chopper. However, Rick comes up with an old trick to resolve the matter and the day is saved. On the other hand, Higgins awakes and Magnum is shocked when he overhears her surgeon asking her out on a date. Toward the end, Magnum and Higgins leave the hospital in a Ferrari but unknown to them, they are being followed by another vehicle.

Read More: Where is Magnum P.I. Filmed?