In the latest episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 this week, Higgins goes on her first date with Dr. Ehan Shah and enjoys herself. Magnum is sad to find out that a pawn shop worker accidentally sold his father’s hand-me-down watch. Higgins and Magnum get a new job to retrieve a plane that was rented using false credentials. While on the job, they get attacked by a drug cartel who wants what’s inside the plane. Higgins and Magnum crash land in a jungle and it’s up to Rick, Theo, and Gordon to bring them back safely. There is a more detailed summary of the second episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 provided in the recap section. Let us first take a look at what ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 3 has in store for us.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 3 will release on December 18, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. Season 3 is slated to have a total of 16 episodes.

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

With a valid cable subscription, you can watch the latest episodes of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 by simply tuning in to CBS at the aforementioned time slot. Another option is to live-stream the episodes online on CBS All Access. You can also log in to CBS’s official website and catch up on the already-released episodes. Additionally, you can stream ‘Magnum P.I.’ online on cable-free platforms such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Tubitv, and Directv. All the previous episodes are also available as video-on-demand that you can rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 3 is titled ‘No Way Out’ and features a high-stakes hostage situation. The official synopsis, as provided by CBS, is – “As Magnum, Higgins, and TC try to pull one over on a customs agent to get Higgins a green card, armed gunmen suddenly storm the federal building and start taking hostages.” Below, you can watch a promo for the next action-packed episode.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

Dr. Ehan Shah and Higgins go on a casual first date after which Higgins asks Tueila to do a discreet background check on him as he seems just too perfect to be true. While Magnum is trying to sell a signed collector’s card at a pawn shop, he finds out that his father’s watch that he had pawned earlier got sold accidentally. There is still no solid lead on the driver of the white SUV that keeps following Magnum around. Magnum goes to see Higgins at her place, where she tells him about the new job they got – to repossess a plane that someone rented using false credentials. He tells her about losing his father’s watch.

Since he and Higgins are going to be flying the plane back, Magnum recruits Theo and Rick to pick up their Range Rover from the airstrip. Just as they take off, some people in a black SUV open fire at the plane, causing serious damage and making Higgins and Magnum crash land in a jungle. The people who shot the plane down are with a drug cartel and are after Rinaldo, a man hiding on the plane who was skimming funds from his drug lord boss and was going to become a government witness. Higgins and Magnum, with help from Gordon, Rick, and Theo, are able to save Rinaldo and themselves. The episode ends with Higgins deciding she doesn’t want to check the background report on Dr. Shah after all. She also surprises Magnum with his father’s watch that she bought back.

