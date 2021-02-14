In the latest episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3, which aired this week, we witnessed a case involving a young man who needs immediate emergency surgery. But he goes MIA and has a bullet lodged in his chest. Ethan asks Magnum and Higgins to locate him before time runs out. On the other hand, TC meets up with a military recruit who may be enlisting for the wrong reasons. There is a more detailed summary of the 8th episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 provided in the recap section. Let us first examine what ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 9 has in store for us.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 9 will release on February 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. Season 4 is slated to have a total of 16 episodes.

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

With a valid cable subscription, you can watch the latest episodes of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 by simply tuning in to CBS at the aforementioned time slot. Another option is to live-stream the episodes online on CBS All Access. You can also log in to CBS’s official website and catch up on the already-released episodes. Additionally, you can stream ‘Magnum P.I.’ online on cable-free platforms such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Tubitv, and Directv. All the previous episodes are also available as video-on-demand that you can rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3, episode 9, is titled ‘The Big Payback’ and features a high-stakes case involving an abduction. The official synopsis, as provided by CBS, is – “When Higgins is abducted, Magnum discovers it’s retaliation related to one of his first cases; Magnum, Rick, and TC must break out an ex-client from prison to save her.” You can also watch its promo below:

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

The episode begins with the arrest of Kuma, who has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree. She had stolen an expensive artifact from a collector. The item is the skull of a young boy who had followed his father into battle. Kuma believes that the skull should be given to the cultural center. But the owner disagrees since he had paid for it. Gordon helps his son with his homework and is upset when the latter looks for the answer online.

Meanwhile, a man reports that his 21-year-old daughter Kai is missing. Magnum and Higgins visit the airport, and after checking the security cameras, they discover that two men had picked her up. TC meets up with Kuma, and they agree to help one another. Higgins and Magnum find out that Kai is a martial arts fighter. She tells them that there is a fight tonight and her captors want her to tap out in the third. The goons even kidnap her dad and threaten to kill him if she does not follow their orders. Higgins taps into Matsui’s phone to get information on where Kai’s dad is. Meanwhile, Gordon and his squad locate Kai’s father and take out the soldiers holding him hostage. And in the arena, Kai wins the fight. Kuma eventually places the skull in its original place.

