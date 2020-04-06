‘My 600-lb Life’ follows the journey of clinically obese people who are at least or more than 600 pounds at the start of the show. They are mentored by the American-Iranian celebrity doctor, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, aka Dr. Now. He drafts extremely detailed diet plans for each patient, depending upon their lifestyle, body type, weight, and medical issues. He also suggests some exercise regimes and other methods of shedding the extra pounds. If the patient doesn’t seem to show any progress, Dr. Now then performs a gastric bypass surgery to assist further weight loss.

Maja Radanovic was one such patient who featured in season 7 of the show. Hailing from Portland, she was a 33-year-old woman, who weighed 689.4 lbs. During eight months of filming, she lost almost 100 pounds and looked happier and healthier.

Maja Radanovic: My 600-lb Life Journey

Maja Radanovic was born to Serbian parents who had migrated to the US. Dealing with her parent’s divorce at the young age of 2 years, she opens up about her abandonment issues on this hit reality TV series. Her mother was working full-time, as she had to support and care for young Maja. This led to her feeling lonely and unloved. Maja soon turned to food for emotional comfort and unknowingly began to depend on it for mood upliftment.

Maja’s addiction to food soon turned to abuse when her father disappeared from her life completely. Bullied by her own peers and family for being overweight, she suffered from low self-esteem. By the time she graduated high school, she was already weighing around 400 lbs.

Shortly after, Maja began working in a fast-food restaurant and the easy access to cheap, unhealthy, junk food didn’t help her case. Her abandonment issues were triggered again when her fiancé of four years, broke their engagement. He became aware of the fact that Maja couldn’t conceive due to her obesity, and therefore, he couldn’t see a future with her.

Maja did find a new relationship with her partner, Christian. But her happiness was short-lived. Soon, she got diagnosed with Lymphedema, which is extreme swelling of limbs. The show had aired footage of instances wherein Maja couldn’t even get out of the bed without Christian’s help. She was always in pain and even needed help to put her socks on. When she realized that she was having mobility issues, she decided to seek help. Even though Christian was shown supporting her during her journey’s earlier days and soothed her during upsetting times, things took a negative turn. All of a sudden, Christian just packed up and left as he couldn’t deal with what was happening anymore.

Maja was heartbroken and all alone in her weight-loss battle. She had confessed on air that more than health concerns, it was the desire to make a family with Christian that had motivated her to come on the show. But after facing the cruelty of reality and attending a few more consultations with Dr. Now, she realized that he was not the right partner for her. Maja let go of the past and carried on steadily and bravely with her diets and procedures.

Where is Maja Radanovic Now?

Maja was lighter, healthier, and happier when she left the show. She was definitely feeling good about herself and Dr. Now’s suggestions for a new lifestyle gave her the confidence she needed to carry on alone. Weighing 592.5 lbs at the end of her journey, she promised to stick to her diet and exercise regimes. And even though she has little to no social media presence, it seems like she stuck to her words.

Maja’s Instagram account is currently locked and inactive. Recently, some of her transformation pictures surfaced on the internet. It seems like she updated them on her Facebook account and you can check them out there. She also posted a status saying, “There is so much more to come. I am reaching my goals, and letting nothing stop me.”

Her inactive status on social media, and with no updates from TLC, it was hard to keep track of her weight-loss progress. But, now, she is almost unrecognizable. She must be dropping pounds like crazy and staying loyal to her fitness regime. Reports suggest that she is currently living in Texas. If rumors are to be believed, Maja might feature in the next season of the spin-off ‘My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?’

Read More: Where is Megan From ‘My 600-lb Life’ Now?