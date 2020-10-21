Maksim Chmerkovskiy crossed paths with the love of his life, Peta Murgatroyd, while they both were performing on the Broadway show ‘Burn the Floor.’ He debuted on the second season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as a dance pro, and she actively joined the popular American dance reality series in its thirteenth edition. Peta has stayed with the franchise for almost a decade now, while her beau has taken a distinct path after being on the show for 17 seasons.

But their professional journey does not reflect their relationship, which started on the set and continues to flourish off-screen. From celebrating their first kiss to cherishing moments of snuggling with each other, the couple has been showing off to the world how special their bond is. Let us dive deep into their journey to relish the essence of true love!

Maksim and Peta: Dancing with the Stars Journey

Maksim and Peta’s journey together did not start conventionally as they saw other people when they first met each other in 2009. Chmerkovskiy was still engaged to another ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro, Karina Smirnoff, and Murgatroyd was dating fellow Australian ‘DWTS’ pro, Damian Whitewood. Nonetheless, their attraction gradually grew after they formed a close friendship as colleagues. In 2011, she joined the show as a member of its dance troupe, and the two started dating the following year. His impression of being “arrogant” altered after Maks took Peta out for dinner to make sure she felt “okay” during her first season as a dance pro.

But it was not just a casual meeting as he had set up the entire thing at a gorgeous candlelit French restaurant. This unofficially marked as their first romantic date at The Little Door in Los Angeles. However, the couple’s ride continued to be bumpy as they broke up after only ten months of being in a relationship and even moved on romantically. As it turns out, the two bounced back to each other in 2015, but their fans were unsure if Peta and Maksim were really meant to be?

Are Maksim and Peta Still Together?

The dancing duo successfully passed the initial trials and tribulations and was thrilled to take the relationship to the next level. Maksim felt extremely sure about his lady love and planned to ask for her hand in marriage in front of a live audience. In December 2015, the proposal took place on a dance floor (obviously!) during ‘Sway: A Dance Trilogy’ at the Olympia Theatre in Miami. The ‘DWTS’ favorites welcomed their first child, Shai Aleksander, on January 4, 2017.

After six months of having him, Peta and Maks decided to tie the knot on July 8, 2017, at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. The two often express how they both have intended to marry only once in their life and feel lucky to have found each other. Their nuptials were graced by various ‘DWTS’ cast members like Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco, and Candace Cameron Bure. Val Chmerkovskiy, the groom’s brother and a dance pro on the show, was standing at the altar as the best man.

The couple’s adorable 6-months-old son was assigned the role of a “prince of honor” at the wedding. There is absolutely no trouble in their paradise as Mr. and Mrs. Chmerkovskiy have been happily married for over three years now. They are also planning on extending their family while dividing their time between raising Shai and their professional lives, but they do not forget to laugh and groove together along the way!

