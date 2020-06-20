‘Dateline: The Long Road to Freedom’ gave us an in-depth look into the stories of two brothers from North Tulsa, Oklahoma, and their fight with the justice system after they were both wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for crimes they hadn’t committed. While Corey Atchison was arrested in 1991, his younger brother, Malcolm Scott, was arrested in 1995, at 17.

Both claimed to be innocent from the get-go, but because of witness testimonies (that were coerced by the police), they were each sentenced to spend their lives in prison by the judge and jury. After 2 long decades, though, with the help of Eric Cullen and recanted statements, Malcolm was exonerated in 2016.

Who Is Malcolm Scott’s Family?

Malcolm Scott’s family, his support system, and the people on whom he could always rely on has always been just his brother and his mother, Ruthella Scott. Even after his incarceration, they never left his side and always believed in him. While Corey and Malcolm had made a pact which basically said that whoever got out of prison first would help get the other one out, Ruthella guided her son in the right direction.

Malcolm admitted to feeling angry for the first 10 years of his sentence, but his mother, she was adamant in making him restore his faith. She said, “God helps those who help themselves,” and slowly, he found his faith which, therefore, helped him find hope for a bright future ahead of him. Yes, he had to wait 12 more years to finally get his freedom, but it worked, his beliefs worked. Malcolm has at least one other sibling, a sister by the name of Nora Brown. As for relationships or kids, he may have had girlfriends or serious connections with people, but he has never made it public knowledge.

Where Is Malcolm Scott’s Family Now?

While Malcolm now resides in Houston, Texas, and works as a Personal Trainer and Fitness Coach, his family, as far as we know, are still living in Oklahoma. Malcolm succeeded in keeping his pact with his brother because, in 2019, even he was exonerated. It took 28 years, but the dominoes finally stopped falling and now, the family is all united, alive, and well.

During the New Year’s, Malcolm uploaded the following picture on his public Instagram account with a mystery woman. He didn’t tag her or specify anything in the caption, but from the looks of it, we think it’s safe to assume that he is quite content with where he is right now and extremely happy. (Featured Image Credit: Cory Young / Tulsa World)

