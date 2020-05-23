Matt LeBlanc is back, but this time he plays Adam Burns, a father with conservative values. ‘Friends‘ fans can move past the frolicking Joey and look at the central character in ‘Man with a Plan‘ who is entertaining in his way. The situational humor using the family interactions as a comedic background has gone down well with fans over four seasons. Since Andi gets back to work, Adam has to look after the kids. At the same time, he has to run a business with his brother and handle his attention hogging father.

Pressed by problems on all sides, Adam tries to make things work, often resulting in humorous situations. The latest seasons dives right into the issues as Andi’s birth control measures have to be reevaluated, and the couple considers sterilization. We’ve seen character development, be it in Adam and Andi’s daughter who wants to work at the mall, or the argument between Adam and his brother exposing cracks in their relationship.

The latest episode sees Adam and Andi attempting to discipline Teddy. Punishment is a big part of raising a child to make them understand the consequences of their actions. However, as children grow up, they respond to punishment differently, and parents should model the methods accordingly. Adam and Andi get a lesson when they dole out the usual to Teddy after he gets terrible grades. When the boy reacts in an unprecedented manner, the couple is forced to reconsider their stance. Curious to find out what the upcoming episode has in store? We have the spoilers and information on when and where to watch it.

Man with a Plan Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Man with a Plan’ Season 4 Episode 11 is slated to air on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 8:30 pm ET on CBS. The upcoming episode is titled “Adam and Andi See Other People.”

Where to Stream Man with a Plan Season 4 Online?

‘Man with a Plan’ is on CBS. Therefore, the easiest way to watch it is with a cable subscription. If you don’t have a subscription, you can catch the episode online on the CBS site. Moreover, in today’s day and age, cord-cutters are on the rise and prefer to consume their content online. Since they make up a large part of the viewer base, several options have been made available to them.

You can stream ‘Man with a Plan’ on Fubo Tv and DirecTV. Notably, some of these platforms offer a free trial period before charging you for the services. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can purchase and stream individual episodes. You can also opt to add the CBS pack to your existing subscription. After a month-long free trial, it will cost you $5.99 a month.

Man with a Plan Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode sees Adam and Andi trying to spice up their marriage. They decide to do this by meeting other people. After all, when you’ve been with your partner for a long time, you might be willing to try something different. However, Adam and Andi try to make their social life better by making new friends.

Undoubtedly, the quirky couple runs into their share of humorous moments while trying to make new connections, and the series will once again deliver a memorable instance of a Burns family interaction.

