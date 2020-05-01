Matt LeBlanc returns to our screens in ‘Man with a Plan.’ Contrary to his more popular role as the irresponsible but lovable Joey, in ‘Friends,’ he plays the role of a father with old school values on the show. Adam Burns has to take care of his children while his wife is away at work. In the meanwhile, he also runs a business with his brother and has to deal with an overbearing father.

The relatable situational comedy makes the series famous among viewers, and Season 4 has been no different. Besides jumping right into a marital problem about birth control, the season has shown us different sides to the characters. The last episode sees Adam giving Don some lousy advice. He suggests that the latter should contract food poisoning to get out of babysitting duties.

Curious to find out what happens in the latest episode? We have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the upcoming installment.

Man with a Plan Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Man with a Plan’ Season 4 Episode 8 is slated to release on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:30 pm ET on CBS.

Where to Stream Man with a Plan Season 4 Online?

‘Man with a Plan’ is on CBS. Therefore, the easiest way to watch it is with a cable subscription. If you don’t have a subscription, you can catch the episode online on the CBS site. Moreover, in today’s day and age, cord-cutters are on the rise and prefer to consume their content online. Since they make up a large part of the viewer base, several options have been made available to them.

You can stream ‘Man with a Plan’ on Fubo Tv and DirecTV. Notably, some of these platforms offer a free trial period before charging you for the services. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can purchase and stream individual episodes. You can also opt to add the CBS pack to your existing subscription. After a month-long free trial, it will cost you $5.99 a month.

Man with a Plan Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode is titled “Adam’s Not Sorry.” When you are in business with your brother, arguments can often point to more significant problems in the relationship. This is what happens in the case of Adam and Don when they end up disagreeing about a new house to flip for their construction business.

Elsewhere, Andi tries to be a good mother and throw the perfect birthday party for Bev. The installment promises to combine moments of humor with genuine insights into the characters.

Man with a Plan Season 4 Episode 6 and Episode 7 Recap:

Two episodes of ‘Man with a Plan’ released together, and they deal with the humorous incidents surrounding Adam’s boat. The first episode sees Adam buying a boat without asking Andi, which naturally puts her off. Partners in a marriage expect to be informed of major financial decisions, and when adam blindsides Andi, the two end up bickering.

Ultimately, it is up to their therapist to settle the argument. However, the troubles with the boat are not over when Adam discovers that someone is sneaking the boat out at night. Initially, he suspects his father and brother to be behind it. Meanwhile, Kate decides she does not want to go to college after landing a job at the mall. The episodes show how Adam and Andi’s relationship remains central to the show’s progress, as both characters try to balance their personal lives and meet their children’s demands.

