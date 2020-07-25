Every great love story needs a love triangle that tests the feelings of the characters, defining the relationships between them. ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ focuses on this phase of Elle and Noah’s relationship, where both of them meet other people who are talented and attractive. Noah becomes good friends with Chloe, while Elle develops feelings for Marco. This creates a strain in Elle and Noah’s relationship, and we start to wonder if they will survive this ordeal? What happens to them in the end? Does Elle break up with Noah? Does she end up with Marco? Let’s find out. If you haven’t seen the film yet, head over to Netflix. SPOILERS AHEAD

Do Elle and Marco end up together?

Elle had always harbored a crush on Noah, but she was also well-aware of his reputation as a ladies man. While they were together, she had no doubts about Noah’s faithfulness. But once he was on the other side of the country, starting a new life in Boston, she wondered if he would find someone else. What she didn’t anticipate was to find a similar person for herself.

With the questions posed on Noah’s fidelity, Elle started to find herself spending more and more time with Marco. He was new to the school but had quickly become popular due to his good looks. As opposed to Noah, he also had a calm demeanor and seemed to be much at ease about everything in life. He also took a liking to Elle and they found each other working together when Lee bowed out of the dance competition. It turned out that she and Marco had a lot in common, and he also proved to be a great listener and advisor in times of distress.

Elle hadn’t completely fallen for Marco, but she could see that there was something between them. They were attracted to each other, and she confirmed her liking for him when she kissed him at the end of their performance in the dance competition. At that point, she was pretty sure that Noah had been cheating on her with Chloe, and that the next time they’d meet, the relationship would be officially over. So why shouldn’t she allow herself to be with Marco?

Things take a shocking turn when she sees Noah among the audience who is heartbroken over her kissing Marco. The situation escalates during the Thanksgiving dinner, and while she tries to mend her relationships with others, Elle keeps a distance from Marco. They come face to face again at the fundraiser where she and Lee have brought back the kissing booth. This is where Marco confirms that he has fallen in love with Elle and would like to be with her. However, Elle realizes that despite her attraction for Marco, she is still in love with Noah and that he is the one for her. She runs off to win back Noah, leaving Marco behind.

In the end, Noah and Elle clear up their differences and confess their unwavering love for each other. However, Marco is still not over Elle, and this foretells problems for her in the next chapter of ‘The Kissing Booth’.

