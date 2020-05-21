Fox’s dating show with a twist, ‘Labor of Love’ is notable for one reason — all of its 15 contestants are extremely talented and come from diverse backgrounds. It appears, the series genuinely wants to include the ‘real’ factor in reality drama. Well, one among the men vying to win former ‘Bachelor’ alum Kristy Katzmann’s heart is Marcus Lehman. And the guy has managed to turn quite some heads even before the series landed on tv screens. Let’s find out more about him.

Marcus Lehman: Age and Profession

A self-proclaimed ‘Seeking Renaissance Man’, Marcus is 39 years old and hails from Cincinnati, Ohio. He has an impressive resume. He is an MD + MBA and is a doctor. To be more specific, he is an anesthesiologist.

Marcus completed a dual MBA/MD program in order to pursue a career in medical science. He graduated from Emory University and then enrolled in Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

Interestingly, Marcus is also an actor, and had appeared in ‘Survivor: Gabon’. Who knew that even medicine and acting can go side by side? But this talented man has proved that everything is possible when you are focused enough. Marcus is a promoter and follower of plant-based diets. He has a well-maintained physique and is also a triathlete.

On the personal front, the star holds a strong bond with his mum. His social media handles are flooded with pictures of him and his mother. There are posts where he shares a Ukulele class with his mother, spends some quality time on Valentine’s day (again with his constant date), and of course, wishes her on Mother’s Day. Check out the posts below:

Apart from that, Marcus is also an avid traveler. He regularly shares posts of his multiple trips. Here’s one where he enjoys a vacay with his friends in Ibiza, Spain. He has captioned it as follows: “And maybe we shall reach the Happy Isles…” ##An eager start to a ‘blistering’ experience, then a happy landing on an amazing Island. We did it!!”

Marcus Lehman Prediction: How Far Will He Go?

No doubt about it that Marcus is one of the strongest contestants in the show. He has a promising career, is extremely successful, is multi-talented, and as you can already see, a dutiful son. He has all the qualities to be the perfect husband and dad. Moreover, his knack for adventure proves that there will never be a dull day in the life of his partner! Kristy cannot turn a blind eye on this one, we are sure about that!

