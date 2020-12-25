Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder Comes To Town’ features troubling accounts of real-life murders and the stories behind them. The episode titled ‘The Sinner and the Saint’ portrays the murder of a 79-year-old woman, Margaret Sliger, who was oddly found dead outside her house in Mooresburg, Tennessee. But how did she die? Who killed her?

How Did Margaret Jack Sliger Die?

Margaret Jack Sliger was a 79-year-old woman who worked as a school teacher in Mooresburg Elementary School. She was retired and spent her days playing the organ at the United Methodist Church. She lived in Isenberg Lane in Mooresburg, Hawkins County, where she raised chickens, cows, and other animals on a farm, often donating the products to the local food supply or anyone in need.

Her dead body was found on May 18, 2015, around 11 pm outside her house. The old lady never got married and had lived alone for several years. Before her death, two neighbors came looking for her but couldn’t see any sign of her. Her prolonged absence was notified to her aunt, Bessie Sliger Livesay, at around 10:30 pm on the same day, who then ran over to the teacher’s place only to find her dead body in the bushes.

Sliger was, in fact, 7 years older than Bessie and was very close to her. Bessie expressed her condolences, stating that the victim was too frail and feeble to have defended herself. In fact, the aunt recalled how they would take Margaret shopping and visit a nursing home in Morristown every Thursday. The teacher was mowed down with two gunshots and was also attacked in the throat.

Autopsy reports revealed that the victim was suffering from arthritis and was also afflicted with late stages of breast cancer. Margaret was killed approximately 10 hours before her body was found. The news of her death shook the small community of Mooresburg, where she was deeply adored. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, based on investigative reports, said that she was shot by the front door of her house and then moved towards a shadowy area so that she was not spotted by passersby.

Who Killed Margaret Jack Sliger?

Margaret Jack Sliger was killed by a 14-year-old boy named Kyle Robert Wolfe. He became a subject of suspicion when investigators learned about a confrontation that he had had with the victim. His four-wheeler would enter Margaret’s farm premises from time to time. Sliger had repeatedly warned him to keep off her land and said that he would be reported to the police otherwise.

Their last confrontation took place moments before her death. Wolfe was reportedly enraged about this matter, which must have compelled him to kill her. Bessie also additionally mentioned that he was attempting to borrow $200 from Margaret as he wanted to buy a tracker for his dog. It was never known whether he borrowed the money or not.

DNA reports from a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation laboratory established a link between the lady’s death and the young lad. His DNA was found on Sliger’s clothing which positively confirmed the accusations, and he was arrested on November 3, 2015. He was charged with first-degree murder as a juvenile since he wasn’t 15 yet.

But the case was taken to Criminal Court in the fall of 2016. A trial took place, and in February 2017, Wolfe was deemed guilty by Judge John Dugger on charges of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment without parole. He was serving his sentence in Hawkins County Jail. On March 31, 2017, the day of his 16th birthday, he was scheduled to be transferred from the establishment to a Tennessee Department of Corrections facility in Tiptonville.

