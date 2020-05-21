‘Labor of Love’ is a reality drama that helps bachelorette Kristy Katzmann find the ideal father-to-be for her child. Among the 15 men vying for fatherhood in season 1, there’s one very strong contender for the perfect potential dad. Well, he is none other than Mario Calderon, who has every aspect of a star — even before being featured on the reality show. Intrigued to know more about him? Read on!

Mario Calderon: Where is He From?

Calderon hails from New York City. With massive 20k+ followers on Instagram, he is already a public figure. Mario shares a close bond with his mother and on Mother’s Day, he shared a post, appreciating the most important woman in his life. He wrote: “You have put up with me and inspired me to be all that I can be. Thank you for being who you are for me and everyone you encounter in the world.”

Mario Calderon: Age and Profession

Aged 40, Mario works as an optician. In other words, he helps people correct their eyesight by matching them with the right pair of glasses.

Leaving apart his profession, Mario brings joy to people by hosting dance parties and presenting what’s good today. An emcee, international keynote speaker, social dancer, and handstander, his skills are seemingly endless. He had hosted a tv show called ‘FANdemonium’ and has served as an emcee for more than 2000 live events to date. Not only this, but Mario is also known for his philanthropy to support noble causes with ‘The Boys and Girls Club’ and ‘Best Buddies’. Mario is recognized for the #5MinuteFiesta and for holding coaching sessions in wrestling for youngsters.

Mario additionally happens to be an avid traveler and is into fitness. His Insta handle is packed with posts of him traveling to a myriad of destinations.

Mario Calderon Prediction: How Far Will He Go?

Mario is a person, who is not only about good looks but good deeds. With so many qualities, he is a strong contender in the show. Smart, dashing, and considerate, it seems Mario possesses all the requirements to be an ideal father. But before that, he needs to impress Kristy first. But with his charm and confidence, we are sure he will go a long way. What do you think? Will you root for Mario to win Kristy’s heart? Let us know in the comments below!

Read More: Who is Angelo Castricone: Everything We Know