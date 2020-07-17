The seventeenth season of We TV’s popular reality series ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ has been elevating the drama quotient with each episode. ‘The Hip Hop Edition’ features several couples who live under one roof for a couple of days to work on their relationship. In the latest episode, things get heated up when DeVon Waller and Willie Taylor get into a physical fight. Also, Kurupt ends up in the hospital. Head to the recap section, to know more. In case you are updated and are looking for the details of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 4, we have got your back!

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 4 is slated to release on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 9 pm ET on We TV. The upcoming episode is titled “Pod Clash.”

Where to Watch Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 4 by tuning to We TV at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on We TV’s official website and the We TV app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and Philo Tv. You can also purchase the episodes of the previous seasons on Amazon Prime.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 3 Recap:

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 3 is titled ‘Swap It Like It’s Hot.’

In the episode, we learn that Kurupt has been on an only liquid diet for the past three days, and we don’t mean juices and soups. After drinking alcohol for three days straight, Kurupt begins to feel sick after gulping down Kombucha. When Host Dr. Ish Major comes to his rescue, he raises an alarm and tells Kurupt’s girlfriend Toni Calvert to take him to the hospital as he is suffering from unstable blood pressure, severe dehydration, nauseousness, and stomach pain, which are all signs of alcohol poisoning.

Fearing an injection, Kurupt leaves the hospital and gets back in the mansion. Toni Calvert expresses her disappointment and Kurupt admits that her reaction is valid. At the couple-swap dance party, Willie dances with Hazel-E Baby, while their respective partners Shanda and DeVon witness the action from a distance. DeVon is visibly upset when he hears Shanda saying that Hazel was getting too cozy with Willie. He begins to whine about how Hazel “caught the vibe” from Willie.

DeVon then taunts Shanda, targeting Willie and a war of words ensues between DeVon and Willie. When DeVon abuses Shanda, Willie loses his cool and a few moments later, DeVon throws Willie to the ground and the two men engage in a dirty brawl. After a while, they gather in a room where Tahiry José drops some words of wisdom, along with Dr. Ish and Judge Lynn Toler. The men are let-off with a final warning.

