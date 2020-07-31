In the latest episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’, Tahiry and Vado’s issues reach a breaking point. The problem starts when the couples are given a bedroom-escape exercise. Dr. Ish notices how most of the couples are bad with communication. He then advises the pairs to partake in an electric bracelet exercise. But this causes an argument between Tahiry and Vado. Head to the recap section, to know more. In case you are updated and are looking for the details of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 6, we have got your back!

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 6 is slated to release on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 9 pm ET on We TV.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled “Luv Ya Self.” Its official synopsis gives us more insights into what can be expected from the episode. It reads as follows: “Vado’s shocking outburst rocks the house and forces Dr. Ish to make a difficult decision; when the couples reveal their deepest insecurities, it leads to surprising breakthroughs; Toni’s devastating discovery threatens her relationship with Kurupt.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 5 Recap:

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 5 is titled ‘Hard Shock Life.’ In the episode, Dr. Ish locks up everyone inside their rooms. Throughout the night, De’Von and Hazel-E continue with their argument. We learn that Hazel is pregnant and bleeding. Dr. Ish sends her to the hospital. Meanwhile, the other couples are needed to participate in an escape exercise to be released from their bedrooms. The challenge is meant to address their communication issues.

The rooms have clues and the pairs need to work together to solve a puzzle. Kurupt and Toni argue and still work together while Phaedra does not cooperate, leaving Medina frustrated. Shanda is furious with Willie’s cheating reveals and Tahiry and Vado face trouble in finding their clues. Shanda and Willie are the first ones to get out. Noticing their tensions, Dr. Ish counsels them both. In the end, they shed some tears and reach a breakthrough.

In the next exercise, the couples are assigned electric shock bracelets. controlled by remotes. However, Tahiry and Vado end up arguing when the latter gives her an electric shock. Vado says that he is triggered whenever Tahiry rolls her eyes or yells at him. When Vado keeps on shocking her, Tahiry loses it. She takes off the bracelet eventually and walks off. She even throws apples at his face.

