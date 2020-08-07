In the latest episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’, Tahiry and Vado’s fight places the whole house in chaos. Dr. Ish is forced to take a strong stand against Vado and thinks that Vado needs to leave. But Tahiry is asked to stay back. Then, Dr. Ish holds a boxing exercise, which results in a breakthrough for Shanda and Willie. Again, we have Kurupt drinking heavily, resulting in another altercation with Toni. Head to the recap section, to know more. In case you are updated and are looking for the details of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 7, we have got your back!

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 7 is slated to release on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 9 pm ET on We TV.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled “Talk Dirty to Me.” Its official synopsis gives us more insights into what can be expected from the episode. It reads as follows: “The Boot Campers spill their shocking sex secrets & flip the house upside down; Dr. Ish’s decision stuns the couples; Kurupt’s behavior pushes Toni to a breaking point; hospital trip results in a devastating discovery.”

Where to Watch Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 7 by tuning to We TV at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on We TV’s official website and the We TV app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and Philo Tv. You can also purchase the episodes of the previous seasons on Amazon Prime.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 6 Recap:

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 6 is titled ‘Luv Ya Self.’ In the episode, Dr. Ish sits down with everyone and discusses the results after the shock bracelet exercise. When the focus shifts to Vado and Tahiry, the latter explains that Vado was repeatedly shocking her to push her so that she would rebound to her old self — something she does not want to happen. As Tahiry is peaking, Vado snatches her up. Dr. Ish pulls Vado away and says that he needs to stay alone for the night and not interact with anyone.

Later, when Tahiry talks to Dr. Ish, she reveals that she had been a victim of domestic abuse in the past. Dr. Ish speaks to production and Judge Toler and suggests that Vado needs to leave. Everyone agrees and Vado is sent to a hotel for the time being. Meanwhile, De’Von and Hazel-E talk about marriage, and Kurupt starts drinking. Later, Dr. Ish holds another session for anger management. In another scene, Toni’s frustrated with Kurupt for his drinking problem. When Dr. Ish calls everyone outside to punch boxing bags, Shanda and Willie make progress after venting out their frustrations on the dummy. Toward the end, Toni checks Kurupt’s phone and sees a text from a woman. She is furious!

