In the latest episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’, Dr. Ish and Judge Toler talk to Vado and Tahiry, with Dr. ish asking Vado the reasons behind his temper. On the other hand, Hazel-E and De’Von learn some bad news about their pregnancy at the hospital. A game of truth and dare, accompanied by puppets, is designed to address sex and intimacy in the relationship of the couples. Willie and Shanda show more welcome developments while Phaedra and Medina get kinky. Things do not look great for Kurupt and Toni. Head to the recap section, to know more. In case you are updated and are looking for the details of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 8, we have got your back!

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 8 is slated to release on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 9 pm ET on We TV.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled “Break the Cycle.” Its official synopsis gives us more insights into what can be expected from the episode. It reads as follows: “The Boot Campers confront their past and expose shocking childhood traumas; Tahiry struggles with Vado’s return to the house; when Kurupt reaches a breaking point, Dr. Ish and Judge Toler make a difficult decision.”

Where to Watch Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 8 by tuning to We TV at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on We TV’s official website and the We TV app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and Philo Tv. You can also purchase the episodes of the previous seasons on Amazon Prime.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 7 Recap:

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 7 is titled ‘Talk Dirty to Me.’ In the episode, Dr. Ish meets up with Vado while Judge Toler talks to Tahiry. Hazel-E reaches the hospital after bleeding heavily following her pregnancy test. Tahiry tells Judge Toler that she is shocked by Vado’s behavior. On the other hand, Vado tells Dr. Ish that he is increasingly becoming frustrated with Tahiry. Dr. Ish then gives Vado some exercises to make him realize his mistake.

Kurupt and Toni continue to argue over the texts found on his phone. Dr. Ish then conducts another session that focuses on intimacy. The exercise is a game of truth and dare. We learn later that Hazel has suffered a miscarriage. Kurupt tells everyone that he will not quit drinking. But since Dr. Ish has removed all traces of alcohol from the house, Kurupt gets increasingly frustrated. He shouts at the producers to let him out even before his time in the show is over. Kurupt also tells the cameras that Toni is angry enough to harm him in his sleep!

