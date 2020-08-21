In the latest episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’, Kurupt says that he wants to leave the boot camp for his own safety. He is given two options — attend rehab or leave MBC. We have reached day eight and this is a day before the dreaded lie-detector test. Shanda finds that there are some similarities between her dad and her relationship with Willie. Phaedra and Medina reflect on their past while Vado is allowed to return. Head to the recap section, to know more. In case you are updated and are looking for the details of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 9, we have got your back!

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 9 is slated to release on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 9 pm ET on We TV.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled “Truth Hurts.” Its official synopsis gives us more insights into what can be expected from the episode. It reads as follows: “The lie detector test sparks chaos and threatens to tear the couples apart; Dr. Ish grants hall passes for a night at the club; one boot camper spirals out of control.”

Where to Watch Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 9 by tuning to We TV at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on We TV’s official website and the We TV app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and Philo Tv. You can also purchase the episodes of the previous seasons on Amazon Prime.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season 17 Episode 8 Recap:

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ season 17 episode 8 is titled ‘Break the Cycle.’ In the episode, after Dr. Ish removes the liquor from the house, Kurupt demands that he be allowed to leave. He is taken to a hotel, leaving Toni in tears. We eventually reach day eight, which is the day before the lie detector test. But several of the couples have issues. Dr. Ish talks to Hazel and De’Von about Hazel’s miscarriage. Then, Judge Toler speaks to Tahiry about Vado’s return. Kurupt decides to leave and Toni says that he wants to go to Vegas and visit her kids.

Vado returns and expresses his remorse about his actions. He apologizes by writing a poem for Tahiry and the latter is driven to tears. Before letting everyone leave, Dr. Ish has a one to one discussion with Vado. Shanda and Willie’s relationship also shows progress. De’Von and Hazel-E and Phaedra and Medina come up next and address their childhood trauma. Eventually, Judge Toler informs everyone that the next day is their lie detector day. Willie’s nervous while De’Von and Hazel get into an argument.

Read More: Best Hip Hop Movies