Married At First Sight Australia Season 7 Spoilers: Which Couples Are Still Together?

‘Married At First Sight” is an amazing and out of the box reality dating series. Two individuals who have never met before are paired together by relationship experts following which they get married on their first meeting, or in the case of the Australian series, meet at the altar for a commitment ceremony. Their journey to making their relationship work by going on their honeymoon and then living together for a period of time is followed by Decision Day, where they must decide if they want to stay together or not.
MAFS Australia Season 7 Spoilers
The drama, the romance, and the struggles that each couple faces make the series a gripping watch. If you are wondering how each couple in season 7 of the Australian edition of the series fared? Well, read on, but be warned there are SPOILERS AHEAD.
Poppy Jennings and Luke Eglin
Poppy Jennings, a single mother of twin boys, had seen her fair share of heartbreak so when she applied to be a part of the series and was paired up with Luke Eglin, a single father of two girls, who had the same priorities as her – family and stability – she couldn’t be happier. Unfortunately, things quickly turned around as the couple couldn’t find common ground and fought so much that Poppy decided to leave the experiment early on and go back home to her kids. The couple went their different ways and never even made attempts to reconcile. STATUS: Separated.
Josh Pihlak and Cathy Evans
When the 28-year-old truck driver met the 26-year-old beauty at the aisle, they had both hoped that they would find their happily ever after with each other. The couple was off to a great start, they were sharing intimate moments, and it was clear that they were enjoying their time together. But, after a while, when Josh and Cathy started having troubles and couldn’t get to know each other on a deeper level, they decided that there was no point in staying together. Therefore, they broke up and left the show so as to move on with their lives. STATUS: Separated.
Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz
The same-sex couple were both looking to connect with someone on an emotional level, someone they could trust and rely on, and someone with whom they could be affectionate without any issues. So when the experts paired them together, we all had high hopes. Unfortunately, their personalities clashed, which led to them having a very tumultuous relationship throughout their time on the show, so honestly, it was no surprise that it ended in disaster. Amanda and Tash constantly bickered about every little thing, so when they had finally had enough, they decided to break up and leave the show. Now, while Amanda is still looking for her person, Tash has already moved on and found love with Madison Hewitt. STATUS: Separated.
Natasha Spencer and Mikey Pembroke
While Natasha is an outspoken and confident person, Mikey is more on the reserved side. Although self-assured, Mikey has had troubles in the past when it comes to dating because of his shyness when it comes to talking to women. Therefore, when he was paired with Natasha and the two clicked immediately, we were all hoping for a happy ending. Of course, they had their ups and downs, but they were determined to make their relationship work.
However, even though their romance seemed to be going strong, after Natasha met Mikey’s parents, the couple shocked everyone by announcing that they realized that they were better off as friends and had come to the mutual decision to break up and leave the experiment amicably. Natasha has a YouTube channel where she updates fans with whats going on with her life, and it looks like Mikey has found love with a woman named Kelly Burke, so it all worked out perfectly for them. STATUS: Separated.
Haley Vernon and David Cannon
The relationship between the 32-year-old finance broker and the 31-year-old truck depicted on the show is a perfect example of a toxic relationship. When the couple started having problems, and David decided to leave the experiment on a Sunday’s commitment ceremony, Haley wrote “Stay” as a form of revenge towards him and to keep them both going in the show. So, the experts had no choice but to actually eject the couple from the experiment, which was followed by them splitting up. STATUS: Separated.
Vanessa Romito and Chris Nicholls
Vanessa and Chris’s relationship seemed to be going really steady throughout the show. During the couple of Sunday commitment ceremonies that they had been a part of, they had decided to stay together. However, when it came to meeting the in-laws, all hell broke loose. Chris decided to go to the gym and left Vanessa to prep for everything herself, assuming it would be a sort of release for her. But, what it led to was Vanessa finally breaking down and admitting how rejected she felt by him in front of everyone. The moment was awkward to say the least, and when Chris still didn’t show any compassion for his wife, they called it quits and left the show. STATUS: Separated.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes in life we all need space, Time out and room to just do nothing and gather yourself. Just because you have time off please dont feel the need to be overproductive. It's okay if you want to finish that book, It's okay to sit out in your garden and just take it in, It's more than okay to just do nothing! Because your doing it for you. Xx #bekindtoyourself #atpeace #rest #takeabreak #putyourfeetup #donothing #selfcare #inthistogether #happyhippy #longhair #hairgoals #whitedress #mentalhealth @bohodreaming_lifestyle @pascal_photography_
View this post on Instagram
This weeks a struggle. I’m missing home, family, friends and my children. I’m trying to stay positive as I’m trying to put myself ahead and rebuild my life again. This photo is to remind myself and others that may be struggling to stay strong and that it’s ok. Stick to the plan and have a goal. #mensmentslhealth #fifo #workhard #workharder #staystrong #lifesajourney #perth #southaustralia #covid19 #respectyourself #👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
Connie Crayden and Jonethen Musulin
Connie and Jonethen were probably one of the strongest couples of the season, their deep connection, and how they handled every aspect of their relationship was so commendable that we were hoping that they lasted forever. However, when Decision Day arrived, they both decided that instead of being romantically involved, they wanted to stay friends. Connie even thanked her husband for coping with her and teaching her all about self-love. It looks like although they didn’t get a happily ever after, they did walk away with an amazing friend and a fantastic experience. STATUS: Separated
Ivan Sarakula and Aleks Markovic
Ivan and Aleks had a turbulent relationship on the show. Their difference in lifestyle, values, and personality created a divide between them instead of a balance. Therefore, they soon decided that it would be better for them to call off their relationship and leave the show rather than stay together and argue all the time. Aleks did say that the couple briefly reunited after leaving the show without all the cameras around, but failed to make it work again. STATUS: Separated.
Mishel Meshes and Steve Burley
Having grown-up kids who are now living their own lives, Mishel, the 48-year-old, and Steve, the 52-year-old, wanted to find love and happiness again after having their fair share of romantic troubles and heartaches. Even though their relationship got off to a rough start with a cheating bombshell being revealed and their early honeymoon squabbles, it seemed like the pair were willing to put in all the energies into making their relationship work. However, when it came to making the final decision, while Steve said “yes,” Mishel knew that they weren’t right for each other, and said “no.” Therefore, the couple separated and went their own ways. STATUS: Separated.
View this post on Instagram
Mother’s Day is something I never really embraced; my belief is that everyday should be Mother’s Day! If you don’t love and appreciate your Mum everyday then why do it today? No one knows your life or your shit! We get called shit Mums and we ourselves think we are doing a shit job at being Mum! If you are one of these perfect Mums that received the ‘BEING A GOOD MUM’ manual and checklist and like to criticise us imperfect Mums; us single Mums; Mums that just don’t have enough time in the day; Mums that are still waiting to go to the bathroom by ourselves; Mums that don’t know where you left your ‘EarPods, game boy, stick that you picked up 3 weeks ago, the toy you are sitting on’ but have to stop our world before yours goes into full meltdown; Mums that listen to that same Wiggles song over and over and these songs becomes our playlist; Mums that have watched the SAME episode of your fav show over and over but the series has over 300 episodes and we have to watch this same one; Mums that are still trying to invent a new recipes that includes vegetables, masquerading as fun objects just so you can eat a frickin carrot; Mums that haven’t ironed our clothes because we have spent all night ironing kids uniforms, so the other Mothers don’t look at your kids and say – how shit a Mum we are; Mums that have tried every bargaining tool, bribe or treat just so we can comb your hair – so that we don’t need to cut off a huge chunk of matted hair and still be blamed for cutting your hair; Mums that are still waiting to enjoy our own meal, to eat quietly, slowly and not have to eat crusts as a meal; Mums that have dedicated our lives to our kids; Mums that just need you to put your plate in the dishwasher & not next to it, would love a day that we don’t find 30 cups in your room; Mums that just need a break a holiday; Mums that need to be a woman a person for 1 day! Perfect Mums you take your manual or checklist – roll it up and shove it! Today is for us, real Mums – Mother’s Day and we are doing what we want! or doing nothing! Be that woman, girl, human, beautiful soul that you are… just be! Happy Day to every living thing that is or has been a Mum. ❤️We love you ❤️
Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus
Elizabeth had come on the series once before to find love but was unsuccessful, so in season seven, she came back again hoping for a better outcome and got paired up with the sensitive and passionate Seb. Like every other relationship, theirs had a bit of trouble as well, but considering how they were just mere strangers when they got into a committed relationship, they managed to overcome all of their issues in the best possible way. After developing an emotional connection with one another, in the end, they decided to stay together. In fact, even after all this time, they are still in a very loving and healthy relationship. STATUS: Still Together.
View this post on Instagram
I’m not physically with you right now, it’s incredibly hard. I’m so proud of us and how we navigate our lives together. Being so close but so far. So far away, but I’m yours. You’re mine. Thank you to everyone that has encouraged and been respectful of our relationship. Seb, we got this. Many layers to each other, we have communication and dedication, there is definitely more to us than what meets the eye. Seb, you are my man, my king 👑 @seb.guilhaus
View this post on Instagram
When you take away physical touch and direct quality time, we are forced to strengthen and grow in other areas…. we naturally gravitate towards walking hand in hand or nestling into eachother on the couch … we now practice replacing these things with voice calls, cute texts, sharing memes, posts like this, exploring each other's worlds even more so, so that we can connect whilst being so physically distant … it's a challenge because it's not natural, but I think it will strengthen the relationship in the end ❤❤❤🕺💃👸🦎💎 . . #longdistancerelationship #connection #isolation #wellness #growth #newchallenge
Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan
Both single parents with troubled pasts, Stacey and Michael, were looking for someone who they could spend the rest of their lives with and who could provide their kids with some stability. Both Adelaide natives as well, they had a lot of things in common, but still, their relationship had issues. Stacey had trouble adjusting to Michael’s lifestyle and continuously complained about his immature behavior. Nevertheless, they managed to keep their romance alive long enough for both of them to say “yes” to staying together on Decision Day. However, they separated soon after that and are no longer involved with each other in any way. STATUS: Separated.
KC Osborne and Drew Brauer
KC and Drew had what could only be described as a fairytale romance. They way they both respected each other and had each other’s backs through thick and thin made us think that they had a real shot at ending up together. With KC being from New South Wales and Drew being from Queensland, even though the couple couldn’t decide on a place to settle down in, they both decided to give their relationship a try long-distance and said “yes” when it was time to make their final decision. However, after filming ended, they soon realized that their connection was primarily physical and broke up. Now, KC is in a serious relationship with her season seven co-star Michael Goonan, and Drew is enjoying the benefits of a single life. STATUS: Separated.
View this post on Instagram
I moved back to Australia because I wanted love so bad. I craved a normal relationship and I knew I was not going to get that in LA. What people don’t hear or read about Michael is his work ethic… Being around him inspires me to work harder and to go for all of my dreams without caring what people think. I’ve seen this boy grow so much in such a short time as well as myself and that’s what a partnership is about. 💗 love you @mickygoonan
