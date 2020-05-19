‘Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam’ is a remotely-shot reality series that features fan-favorite couples from across ten seasons of its parent series, ‘Married at First Sight.’ The quarantine-themed spin-off pulls back the curtains to provide the fans an inside look in the lives of the couples, living under lock-down. To do that, it utilizes self-recorded footage and real-time videos obtained with the help of mounted and diary cameras. Through virtual group chats, the couples share the progress of their relationships, discuss their future plans, aspirations, tips to overcome isolation anxiety, with each other.
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Cast:
None of the production crew members are directly involved in the filming process, to adhere to the social-distancing policies. So, you must be wondering: Who are the couples of ‘Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam’? Well, we have laid down the complete list of all the nine pairs which feature on the Lifetime show!
Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis – Season 1
Doug Hehner is a Business Development Manager at Dodge Data & Analytics. Jamie Otis is a former nurse, an author, and a host. She is currently investing her time in taking care of their two kids – daughter Henley Grace (2) and a new-born son, Hendrix Douglas, whose delivery might be featured on the show. From multiple miscarriages to job loss, the couple has seen a lot of hardships in their married life but has always managed to work things through.
Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico – Season 5
Married for almost four years now, Ashley and Anthony tied the knot in Chicago, on the fifth season of the show. Anthony works as the sales director of a media company, while Ashley manages her family’s Resto-Bar. The couple is blessed with an adorable one-year-old daughter named Mila. Ashley and Anthony faced communication issues during their time on the show, but it seems like they have worked on their differences and are stronger than ever.
Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre – Season 6
Shawniece and Jephte had their shares of ups and downs on the show, but the two have grown as individuals and have nurtured their relationship with trust, forgiveness, faith, and love. They are parents to Laura, who turns 2 in August. Shawniece works at a hospital, but her passion lies in setting up her own hair salon and wig line in Rhode Island. Jephte serves as an elementary school teacher but is looking for a job change.
Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd – Season 7
Just a few weeks into the seventh season and Danielle and Bobby were expecting a baby. They have been married for over two years now and have a one-year-old daughter, Olivia. A HELLP syndrome survivor, Danielle is a stay-at-home mom and a food blogger while Bobby is a regional sales manager at a utility support company. Bobby and Danielle are currently trying to juggle their marriage and parenting, while enjoying their time with their baby daughter.
AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen – Season 8
Stephanie is a finance analyst, while AJ is the owner of a staffing agency. Although the two are wholly focused on their work, they manage to make time out to go on vacations around the globe and have thrilling adventures together. Due to their contrasting personalities, their marriage isn’t devoid of any conflicts. But the couple is determined to work on it and are even attending marriage counseling sessions.
Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar – Season 8
Keith and Kristine got married in Philadelphia, and since then, the couple has had an easy-flowing relationship because of their high compatibility. Keith is a dialysis biomedical technician, while Kristine works in the real estate sector. The couple often gives their genuine and funny reactions on other seasons of the show on ‘Married at First Sight: Couples’ Couch.’ They are currently working towards transforming their new apartment into the house of their dreams.
Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson – Season 9
After tying the knot in Charlotte, the pair moved to Bay Area in Northern California so that Jamie can pursue his job as a tech consultant. He currently works from home. A full-time social media beauty and health influencer, Elizabeth is focused on launching several projects to fulfill her goal of becoming an entrepreneur. The couple is looking forward to moving into a house of their own. Despite suffering a shaky start, their relationship has blossomed along the way.
Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie – Season 9
Greg successfully managed to steal Deonna’s heart with his grounded personality and authenticity on the show. Greg owns a math coaching center, while Deonna is an operations manager at a finance company. Apart from that, the couple also runs a budding screen-printing clothing business from home. Married for over a year now, the two are planning on expanding their family.
Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd – Season 10
The most recent couple to join the list, Jessica and Austin shared a great connection right from the start of the tenth season. Although Austin took his sweet time to reciprocate to Jessica’s “I Love You,” the two are madly in love with each other. He even planned the sweetest proposal for her in the reunion episode. On the professional front, Austin is a network engineer, while Jessica is a nurse manager.
