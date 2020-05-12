‘Married At First Sight’ has been a holy grail reality TV show for its fans. The concept of having people marry a complete stranger after they have been paired together by matchmaking experts and then having their relationship be documented to be viewed by the entire world is one of the most out of the box ideas that has kept the show fresh and entertaining for audiences for more than six years now.
Now that so many years have gone by, let’s go back all the way to season 1 to find out how time has treated the couples who started this whole roller coaster ride.
Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner
In no way did Jamie and Doug’s relationship have a happy start. The couple felt no connection to each other in the beginning, and, in fact, right after they got married, Jamie broke down because she thought that she had just made the worst mistake of her life. Over time, though, thanks to the fact that Jamie was willing to give their relationship a chance, things changed between them, and they developed an unbreakable emotional connection. So, when Decision Day came around, they both agreed on staying together.
S I X years ago today I walked down the aisle and said, “I do!” to a complete stranger…who turned out to be the love of my life👰🏼 HAPPY ANNIVERSARY @doughehner!!!💗💫 • Everyone told me I was NUTS to *legally* marry someone without even knowing his name—no one had ever been #marriedatfirstsight before & no one was falling in love & getting engaged through walls.💍 (S/O to my new fav show #loveisblind! …Have you seen that show?! I freakin’ LOVE it!💗) • Anyway, I knew it was a wild chance. But I also knew that I DESPERATELY wanted true love & family…& if people found it through dating apps then is it really that crazy to trust experts who believed we’re a perfect “scientific” match?!🤷🏼♀️ I mean, people thought Einstein was crazy at first but who’s picking on him now?!🙅🏼♀️ • Well, fast forward to meeting at the altar. It was NOT love at first sight.😬 I wasn’t even attracted to my groom.🙈 There were no butterflies in my tummy AT ALL.😩 • I legit had a full blown panic attack.😳 The minute I could get away I hunched over in tears & tried hiding from everyone behind my {see-through🤦🏼♀️🤣} veil. I just lost it. I genuinely thought I made the WORST mistake of my life. • After a little breather I reminded myself to have an open mind. I picked myself up, dried my tears (with that same veil🤦🏼♀️😂) & gave LOVE a chance.💗 • We didn’t fall in love immediately. That happened s.l.o.w.l.y. He was SO patient, loving, and respectful though.😭 Over the next few months we built a foundation of friendship, respect, & loyalty.🙏🏻 • Now-a-days you’d never know we met and married as complete strangers.☺️ • Weve had SO MANY obstacles thrown in our path over the years-the worst was losing our first born son👼🏼-BUT, we stuck by each others side & got through it TOGETHER!🙏🏻 • If youve been searching but haven’t found “the one” yet—my best advice is to keep your heart/mind open & try not to “judge a book by its cover.” If I had walked away bc I wasn’t “attracted” I would’ve missed out on the love of my life. Physical attraction can grow & true love will come over time if it’s with the right person. Trust me on this one!😉💗 #mafs #happyanniversary #husbandandwife
After their time on the show, the two have been in marital bliss. A year after they initially got married, Doug decided to propose again, and they had another wedding ceremony to renew their vows. Jamie even legally changed her name to Jamie Hehner in 2015. The couple has had their fair share ups and downs for sure, as in 2016, they revealed that Jamie had a miscarriage, and they lost their first child, a son, who they had named Johnathan.
Happy F I V E year vow renewal ANNIVERSARY, @doughehner 👰🏼✨💍 • When we were #marriedatfirstsight (SIX years ago this month!) i was a weeee bit skeptical of my stranger hubby. I thought the experts “failed me.”😬 I *never* could’ve imagined how amazing our lives would’ve turned out.😭🙏🏻💗 …Not amazing like no struggles at all and always rainbows and butterflies — bc that is far from the truth!🤦🏼♀️🤣 — but amazing in the sense that we made it through every struggle that’s been thrown our way!💪🏼☺️ • The most trying and difficult time was losing our first born baby boy, Johnathan.👼🏼 That could have easily broke us since we coped with his loss entirely differently. I couldn’t shower, eat, sleep, or move off the couch. You went to work the very next day. We were so new in our marriage & communication was still such a big issue.😬 • BUT, we slowly made it through that sorrow TOGETHER.🙏🏻💗 …and now we have our beautiful daughter and our little rainbow baby boy on the way.🤰🏼👧🏼👶🏼🌈 • You are my best friend, my rock, and my partner in crime.😉 We’ve been kicked down a few times together, but we keep getting up & become stronger and stronger.🥰 • I love you! I’m so excited to continue celebrating this wild journey of love, parenting, and friendship with you!💗 In four more years we will be planning our 10 year vow renewal celebration…I wonder how many kids we will have by then?!😍 • PS I’m super late posting this, but that’s kinda the story for everything I do now that I’m super pregnant!🤷🏼♀️😂
Six months after that loss, though, on what was supposed to be Johnathan’s due date, they found out that they were pregnant again. And on August 22, 2017, Henley Grace, their beautiful daughter, was born. Right now, the couple is expecting another baby boy. Apart from this, Jamie and Doug even starred in their own spin-off by the name of ‘Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One’ and have since then started their own brand by the name of Hot Marriage Cool Parents, which includes a podcast, a YouTube channel, and a shared Instagram page, so be sure to check it all out.
Something I NEVER thought I would say…. @jamienotis & I will be having a Home Birth! 😬😁👶🏼 . I will probably never be able to look at this bath tub 🛀 the same. CRAZY! I have so many different feelings and emotions about it, mostly because I do not know anyone that has had a home birth, or a water birth. But I was comforted today by the visit from our midwife. . This decision was absolutely not taken lightly. Jamie and I spent more than a few hours doing our homework, and research, and weighed the Pros vs Cons. It’s the strangest thing, because I was a hard “No” when this was first brought up. I honestly can’t describe it, and I do not know why, but I just have this gut feeling that a home birth is the right decision. . The craziest part though, is I am actually excited for the experience. On the flip side, it does pain me a bit to think about what Jamie will go through, and I hope I can be the rock and support that she needs when the time comes. . The feeling of giving birth to a child is something a guy will never fully understand. However, I do know Jamie, and I know that she is capable of doing ANYTHING. I am married to a superwoman, who is the strongest and bravest person that I know. ❤️ . This is going to be a great Home Birth, and cannot wait to meet my son! Positive thoughts from here on out!!! . . #feelinggood #positivevibes #homebirth #family #dadlife #momlife #marriedlife #marriedatfirstsight #pregnant #baby #toddlerlife #stayhome #love #mafs #fun #lifetime #couplescam
Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion
When the 26-year-old make-up artist, Cortney, first met the 27-year-old fireman, Jason, sparks flew instantly, and we knew that the relationship experts had struck gold. Throughout their time on the series, this couple just clicked, they balanced each other out, helped each other be better, and rarely fought. Their relationship was the ideal relationship, so it was no surprise that when it came to making a decision, they decided to continue with their relationship and start a life together, away from the cameras.
CLOSED!!! Real love is the one which can stand the test of distance and time and still stay strong. So many of your stories have touched our hearts over the (almost) 4 years of our love story. Thank you for being here with us, sharing your love and inspiring us! So for you, we have a special giveaway -these beautiful watches #maketimeforlove HOW TO ENTER 1. Must follow @bklynbad , @cortrae and @alexander_watches #pursuegreatness 2. Tag your LOVE below & use the Couples Emoji 💑 👩❤️👩 👨❤️👨that represents your LOVE the best! This counts as 1 entry per comment post/tag 3. Want to enter more than once and increase your chances?! TWO More Chances: Post an instastory using #maketimeforlove and tell us how you and your LOVE stay strong and defy odds like time and distance! FIVE More Chances: Repost THIS post & photo on your Instagram page tell us your best tip for making time for love! Use #maketimeforlove and tag @alexander_watches and @blkynbad and @cortrae Don't forget to double tap this photo <3 Giveaway closes on Monday 2/19 at 9pm EST WINNER ANNOUNCED on Tuesday 2/20 at 5pm EST and will have 48hrs to claim or a new winner will be chosen Contest is open Internationally! We ask that PRIVATE accounts be made PUBLIC during the giveaway in order to be entered. This giveaway promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Instagram. By entering entrants, you confirm that they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and agree to Instagram's terms of use.
The couple continued their married relationship for a few years, but in March 2019, they shocked their fans by announcing that they had quietly gotten a divorce after being separated for six months. They stated that even though they still had a lot of love for one another, they were just on different paths in life, so they came to the hard decision of ending their marriage.
In December of 2019, just nine months after their divorce was finalized, Jason announced on his since-deleted Instagram profile that he got engaged to his girlfriend, Roxanne Palett. Cortney, too, has moved on with her life. She has moved back to North Carolina to be closer to her family and has found herself a new man by the name of Sherm. Even though Cortney and Jason’s relationship ended, it looks like everything worked out for the better.
Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland
Monet and Vaughn’s relationship actually started out pretty strong on ‘Married At First Sight.’ They got intimate on their very first night together, and it looked like they were very comfortable around each other; therefore, their relationship held a lot of promise for the future. But, after a silly fight about hand holding on their honeymoon, things started spiraling. The couple were at odds about everything, arguing and fighting constantly about the smallest of things, so when they finally decided to split on Decision Day, everyone watching gave a breath of relief.
After the couple got a divorce, Vaughn moved on pretty quickly. He found himself a girlfriend by the name of Jenny Farber, and they moved together to live in Germany. Soon after that, on September 3, 2016, the new couple welcomed their first child, a son Zaire, into the world. Currently, it looks like he is living in Berlin with his family and running his company Copeland’s Organics from there.
Made it to Berlin safe &sound Ready for the new life in Duetscheland#worldtraveler #newlife #expat #byebyeAmerica pic.twitter.com/TGS848XGSP
— Copeland's Organics (@VaughntheVoice) April 3, 2016
Monet keeps her personal life very private on her social media, but from what we can tell, she is currently single and enjoying life by spending time with her friends and family.
